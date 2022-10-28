On Rishi Sunak clip with chef Sanjay Raina, Internet asks: 'Who is Vijay Mama?'

Ever since the announcement of Rishi Sunak as the new British Prime Minister, Indians around the world cannot keep their calm, with social media platforms flooded with posts and memes about him. In the middle of this, celebrity chef Sanjay Raina shared a video on Twitter of his brief interaction with the UK PM that left the Internet curious and speculative about who they were talking to.

Raina shared the video where he's seen speaking to the camera, saying: “Mama, I have got somebody to say hello to you”. He then turns the camera towards Sunak who greets “Vijay Mama” and invites him over to 10 Downing Street.

“Vijay Mama, hi. It's Rishi, how are you? Hopefully, you come here and see me. So when you get here, chat to your nephew ( pointing at Raina) and tell him to bring you to Downing Street. Take care,” he says.

The chef captioned the video poking fun at the ongoing UK visa problems, saying: “Visa on arrival ab pakka (Visa on arrival is sure now)”.

The video caught instant attention of Tweeple with many in the comments section curious to know who is “Vijay Mama”. Many speculated it could be Vijay Mallya and Raina even replied to one such comment saying “Good one”.

Meanwhile, one user shared an image of Amitabh Bachchan as the name is synonymous to many of his film characters such as in Zanjeer, Deewar and Don.

In another comment, a person praised Sunak for his humility, saying: “That's really nice of him, he comes across as a nice person.” Raina replied to it saying: “Most certainly”. The post has already garnered nearly 40,000 views, almost 2,500 likes and has been retweeted 274 times.

Sunak scripted history as the first person of colour, first Asian and Indian-origin leader to become UK Prime Minister. On Thursday, he held a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where they discussed the early closure of the balanced free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the UK.