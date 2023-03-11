Viral video: Pakistani dad lashes out at reporter asking purpose of ‘Aurat March’, tells him to complete 'homework'

A video of a Pakistani dad schooling a reporter on a question about the “purpose” of Aurat March, a rally conducted every year by women across the country on International Women's Day to voice their grievances and celebrate womanhood, went viral as netizens heaped praises on his progressive outlook.

Leena Ghani, who shared the videos on Twitter wrote, “Pakistani Men: Will your father let you attend the Aurat March? Meanwhile my father at the Aurat March”.

In the first video, Lenna’s father could be seen answering a question by a reporter on the “purpose” of the ‘Aurat March’ as he advised the man to complete his homework in a proper manner.

The man further said that most of the laws except for sexual harassment are against women and those working in different sectors feel overlooked.

“If you go to a court of law, or anywhere else, women’s voice is represented less. If you don’t know, then try sending a lone woman to a police station… or a court," the man said, urging the reporter to read more on gender studies.

I have to add that it's a privilege in Pakistan to have a supportive father and it breaks my heart that so many women don't have that. I wish that for every girl, every young adult, and every woman, Leena wrote.

The video has been viewed more than 2.75 lakh times and ‘liked’ by nearly 2,600 Twitter users. “I am a big fan of your father, ufff love it,” wrote a user.

“Great father and great human being, he reminds so much of my late father,” said another. “Respect and more power to your father. He is awesome!” replied another.

