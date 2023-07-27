'See you at the trail!' ‘Da Vek’ Ramaswamy makes waves in presidential race with freestyle rap on Fox News | Watch

In a surprising twist on Fox News Thursday morning, entrepreneur and former college rapper Vivek Ramaswamy showcased his freestyle skills, adding a new dimension to the 2024 presidential race. Taking inspiration from the saxophone-playing former Arkansas governor, Ramaswamy brought some rhythm and rhyme to his interview on “Fox & Friends.” Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Family Leadership Summit.(AP)

As Ramaswamy dropped his freestyle bars, he proved that he is not just a serious contender for the presidency but also a man of many talents. The 37-year-old entrepreneur revealed that during his undergraduate days at Harvard College and Yale Law School, he was known as "Da Vek" on stage, showcasing his libertarian freestyling skills.

Eminem, the Inspiration

In a recent Politico story, Ramaswamy shared that he was inspired by none other than Eminem during his college years. The Michigan-born rapper's story resonated with him, igniting a passion for American capitalism. While Ramaswamy has since revised his views on Eminem, he still appreciates the artist's music.

Although his rapping career never took off, Ramaswamy's journey has been anything but ordinary. After making a name for himself in the investment world, he founded the biopharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences. Now, he has set his sights on the presidency, and recent polls show a surge in support for his campaign.

Ramaswamy's Rise in the Polls

The latest RealClearPolitics polling aggregate places Ramaswamy in third place nationally with a notable 5.4% support. He has surpassed established politicians like Sen. Tim Scott, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

With his witty freestyle rap and impressive rise in the polls, Vivek Ramaswamy has captured the attention of many Americans. As he continues on the campaign trail, he is sure to bring a unique blend of politics and charisma to the race. Will he become the next surprising success story in American politics? Only time will tell.