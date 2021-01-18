IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Russia detains Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny on return to Moscow
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.(REUTERS)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.(REUTERS)
world news

Russia detains Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny on return to Moscow

Navalny, whose anti-corruption exposes and success in galvanizing anti-government votes have increasingly needled the authorities, had been recovering in Germany from a nerve-agent attack in August that he and Western governments blamed on Putin.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:41 AM IST

Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny, an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, as he arrived in Moscow after being treated in Germany for poisoning, an arrest that’s set to pose an early test for Joe Biden’s incoming administration.

Navalny, 44, was met by officers at passport control as he landed in Moscow on a plane from Berlin Sunday, according to a live video feed on his YouTube channel. The Federal Penitentiary Service said he had been detained for violating the terms of a suspended sentence, state-run Tass reported.

Navalny, whose anti-corruption exposes and success in galvanizing anti-government votes have increasingly needled the authorities, had been recovering in Germany from a nerve-agent attack in August that he and Western governments blamed on Putin.

“This is my home,” he told reporters who’d traveled with him Sunday shortly before he was detained. “I’m not scared of anything.” Navalny boarded the flight knowing that he could face a lengthy prison term if he returned.

He kissed his wife, Yuliya, goodbye before walking off with police. Authorities said he would be held pending a court decision on his sentence this month.

Dozens of his supporters were detained by police at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport, where he had appealed to them to meet him. The flight was diverted to another airport shortly before arrival.

The move to imprison the most prominent opponent of the Russian president marks the biggest crackdown by Putin in recent years. Coming days before U.S. President-elect Biden takes office, it could trigger an immediate clash with the new Democratic administration.

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, blasted the Kremlin and called for Navalny’s release, a demand echoed by the European Union. State Department officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Navalny returned home amid rising political tension ahead of Russian parliamentary elections this autumn and support for the Kremlin falters amid the coronavirus downturn. Putin, 68, whose two-decade rule makes him the longest-serving leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, last year overturned term limits, allowing him to stay in power until 2036. Speculation that he may step down far sooner is building.

“There were only two choices for Navalny -- to stay in Germany or come home. If he remained an émigré, in Russia people would quickly lose interest in him,” said Alexei Makarkin, deputy director of the Center for Political Technologies in Moscow. “His calculation is he’ll become a symbol of resistance behind bars and a big risk for Putin.”

European Council President Charles Michel, who speaks for the European Union on foreign affairs, called Navalny’s detention “unacceptable.” It’s “yet another attempt to intimidate the democratic opposition in Russia,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Facebook.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are calling on the EU to “consider imposition of restrictive measures” on Russia if Navalny isn’t freed, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Twitter.

Russia issued an arrest warrant for Navalny after accusing him of violating the conditions of a 3 1/2 year suspended fraud sentence by not appearing in person for regular summons. It asked a Moscow court on Jan. 11 to replace it with a prison term. The opposition politician also potentially faces separate charges of embezzlement punishable by as many as 10 years in prison.

While for years Navalny was repeatedly jailed for weeks at a time and faced assaults on the street -- at one point nearly losing his eye -- the poisoning attack marked the most serious attempt to kill him. Russia denied any involvement and said it found no proof the opposition politician was poisoned, accusing him of fabricating it as part of working for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.

With Navalny ignoring the threat to arrest him, the Russian authorities’ response looks set to further sour ties with a once-close partner, Germany, and other European states led by France.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country offered treatment to Navalny after his near-fatal poisoning during a campaign trip to Siberia, visited him in the hospital and provided personal security guarantees. The EU sanctioned six Russian officials in October for the use of the banned Novichok chemical weapon in the attack.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alexei navalny russia

Related Stories

Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny.(File photo)(AFP )
Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny.(File photo)(AFP )
world news

Russia says 'obliged' to detain Alexei Navalny upon return

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Navalny has been in Germany since late August after he collapsed on a flight from Siberia to Moscow and was flown to Berlin by medical aircraft.
READ FULL STORY
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally in Moscow, Russia.(Reuters/ File photo)
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally in Moscow, Russia.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Russia opens new criminal case against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

By Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni | Moscow
PUBLISHED ON DEC 31, 2020 01:48 AM IST
Navalny is one of President Vladimir Putin’s leading critics and the Kremlin has said he is free to return home just like any other Russian citizen, something he has said he plans to do.
READ FULL STORY
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny smiles during an interview with prominent Russian YouTube blogger Yury Dud, in Berlin, Germany, in this still image taken from a handout video released October 6, 2020 (YouTube - vDud/Handout/Reuters TV via REUTERS)
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny smiles during an interview with prominent Russian YouTube blogger Yury Dud, in Berlin, Germany, in this still image taken from a handout video released October 6, 2020 (YouTube - vDud/Handout/Reuters TV via REUTERS)
world news

Seen as threat and was thus poisoned, says Putin critic Alexei Navalny

By Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral | Moscow
UPDATED ON OCT 06, 2020 03:46 PM IST
In an interview with prominent Russian You Tube blogger Yury Dud in Berlin, Navalny said Russian authorities had him poisoned as they saw him as a ‘big problem’ ahead of next year’s parliamentary elections.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
FILE - The Jan. 10, 2009 file photo shows a flock of geese flying past a smokestack at the Jeffery Energy Center coal power plant near Emmitt, Kan. A new study says the amount of global warming already baked into the air because of past carbon pollution is enough to blow past internationally agreed upon climate limits. A study on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 takes a different look at what's called committed warming that comes from heat-trapping gases staying in the atmosphere for more than a century. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(AP)
FILE - The Jan. 10, 2009 file photo shows a flock of geese flying past a smokestack at the Jeffery Energy Center coal power plant near Emmitt, Kan. A new study says the amount of global warming already baked into the air because of past carbon pollution is enough to blow past internationally agreed upon climate limits. A study on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 takes a different look at what's called committed warming that comes from heat-trapping gases staying in the atmosphere for more than a century. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(AP)
world news

Global methane emissions equaled Europe’s carbon footprint in 2020

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Methane leaks from oil and gas operations fell 10% from 2019 as production dropped.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 19, 2020 US President Donald Trump gestures on stage during a rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Prescott, Arizona. - When Donald Trump looks down for the last time from his helicopter over the White House lawn on January 20, 2021, the wreckage of his presidency will be inescapable. The showman with the dyed blond hair, fake tan and a knack for connecting with crowds took office four years ago, making the startling promise in his inaugural speech that he would end "American carnage." (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 19, 2020 US President Donald Trump gestures on stage during a rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Prescott, Arizona. - When Donald Trump looks down for the last time from his helicopter over the White House lawn on January 20, 2021, the wreckage of his presidency will be inescapable. The showman with the dyed blond hair, fake tan and a knack for connecting with crowds took office four years ago, making the startling promise in his inaugural speech that he would end "American carnage." (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Donald Trump's farewell planned for Wednesday morning ahead of Joe Biden's oath

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:59 AM IST
The event is scheduled for 8 am at Joint Base Andrews just outside the nation’s capital, where the outgoing president will make his departure aboard Air Force One for Florida.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, had offered to be a mediator between Pyongyang and Washington.(Reuters)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, had offered to be a mediator between Pyongyang and Washington.(Reuters)
world news

South Korea's Moon urges Biden admin to follow up on Kim, Trump summit

Reuters, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Joe Biden takes office amid a prolonged stalemate in negotiations aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of police K-9 squad lead a sniffer dog during a search for victims at a hospital building collapsed in Friday's earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Yusuf Wahil)(AP)
Members of police K-9 squad lead a sniffer dog during a search for victims at a hospital building collapsed in Friday's earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Yusuf Wahil)(AP)
world news

Indonesia quake death toll at 81 as country battles series of disasters

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:15 AM IST
There was a plane crash on January 9 that killed 62 people as well as a deadly landslide in Java and the eruption of the Merapi and Semeru volcanoes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GDP grew 2.3% in 2020, the data showed, making China the only major economy in the world to avoid a contraction last year.(AP file photo)
GDP grew 2.3% in 2020, the data showed, making China the only major economy in the world to avoid a contraction last year.(AP file photo)
world news

China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after Covid shock

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:12 AM IST
The world's second-largest economy has surprised many with the speed of its recovery from the coronavirus jolt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Many Australians urge PM Morrison to rebuke MP for Covid disinformation

ANI, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:07 AM IST
It comes after government MP Craig Kelly shared posts on social media earlier in January likening mask mandates for children to child abuse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
world news

Donald Trump, so far, not planning to pardon himself: Reports

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Trump is preparing an expansive list of more than 100 pardons and commutations for release before he demits office on January 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on during a televised speech on the current economic and health crises at The Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on during a televised speech on the current economic and health crises at The Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File photo(REUTERS)
world news

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Rohit Chopra's expected nomination suggests that Biden intends to fire current Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) director Kathy Kraninger, a Donald Trump appointee whose term officially ends in 2023.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Guard troops receive guns and ammunition outside the US Capitol building.(REUTERS)
National Guard troops receive guns and ammunition outside the US Capitol building.(REUTERS)
world news

FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:08 AM IST
The massive undertaking reflects the extraordinary security concerns that have gripped Washington following the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol by pro-Trump rioters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the National Guard walk past the dome of the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
Members of the National Guard walk past the dome of the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
world news

Biden swearing-in: Heavily fortified statehouses around US see small protests

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:07 AM IST
The FBI has warned of the potential for armed protests in Washington and at all 50 state capitol buildings ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A sign left by an anti-protestor is shown near the Nevada State Legislature.(AFP)
A sign left by an anti-protestor is shown near the Nevada State Legislature.(AFP)
world news

Small numbers of protesters gather at fortified US statehouses

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:04 AM IST
Security was stepped up in recent days after the FBI warned of the potential for armed protests in Washington and at all 50 state capitol buildings ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker in protective suit serves customers at a checkout counter of a supermarket following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, (REUTERS)
A worker in protective suit serves customers at a checkout counter of a supermarket following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, (REUTERS)
world news

WHO team probes Covid-19 origin; says 'world may never find patient zero'

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:34 AM IST
The committee also called on the WHO to come up with a standardised system for naming new variants to keep them geographically and politically neutral, in a bid to avoid stigmatisation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The United States put Huawei on a Commerce Department "entity list" in May 2019, restricting suppliers from selling US goods and technology to the company.(REUTERS)
The United States put Huawei on a Commerce Department "entity list" in May 2019, restricting suppliers from selling US goods and technology to the company.(REUTERS)
world news

In last blow to China, Trump admin halts Huawei suppliers

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:04 AM IST
The action - likely the last against Huawei Technologies under Republican President Donald Trump - is the latest in a long-running effort to weaken the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, which it says is a threat to US national security and foreign policy interests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The total number of exterminated birds is expected to reach six million once the culling is over. Image used for representational purpose only. (HT file photo)
The total number of exterminated birds is expected to reach six million once the culling is over. Image used for representational purpose only. (HT file photo)
world news

Bird flu outbreak: Japan culled record 5.8 million chickens since Nov 2020

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:47 AM IST
The previous record dates back to the 2005-2006 season when 5.7 million chickens were culled because of the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Honduran migrant is tended to by Guatemalan soldiers after they clashed with them in a bid to reach the US border in Vado Hondo, Guatemala,(AP)
A Honduran migrant is tended to by Guatemalan soldiers after they clashed with them in a bid to reach the US border in Vado Hondo, Guatemala,(AP)
world news

Guatemalan forces clash with migrant caravan, Biden team seeks to halt exodus

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:44 AM IST
Between 7,000 and 8,000 migrants, including families with young children, have entered Guatemala since Friday, authorities say, fleeing poverty and violence in a region hammered by the coronavirus pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes in November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP