World News

Vladimir Putin fires deputy defence chief. New pick is 'butcher of Mariupol'

world news
Published on Sep 25, 2022 01:12 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Dmitry Bulgakov will be replaced by Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, Russian defence ministry said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian general Dmitry Bulgakov was the deputy defence minister.(Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

Dmitry Bulgakov- Russia's deputy defence minister in charge of logistics in the war - has been replaced. He will be transferred to another role, Russia's defence ministry said. "Army General Dmitry Bulgakov has been relieved of the post of deputy minister of defence", the ministry said on Saturday.

Dmitry Bulgakov will be replaced by Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev. The move is being seen as a punishment for flawed operations amid the Ukraine war as Russia's invasion has been faltering for the past two weeks, BBC reported.

The new deputy defence minister Mikhail Mizintsev is under UK sanctions over his role in the brutal siege of Ukraine's port Mariupol which was seized by the Russian troops in May.

Mikhail Mizintsev, 60, who has been dubbed as 'the Butcher of Mariupol' also led the Russian forces in Syria and was accused of a bombing campaign in Aleppo.

The personnel changes in the Russian army come after President Vladimir Putin's announcement of partial mobilisation that will result in the deployment of 300,000 reservists- a major logistical challenge as it is Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two.

