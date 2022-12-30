Home / World News / Vladimir Putin's expectation from China's Xi Jinping: A state visit in 2023

Vladimir Putin's expectation from China's Xi Jinping: A state visit in 2023

world news
Published on Dec 30, 2022 03:49 PM IST

Vladimir Putin- Xi Jinping: Vladimir Putin said the visit would "demonstrate to the world the closeness of Russian-Chinese relations".

Vladimir Putin- Xi Jinping: China's President Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are seen.(AFP)
Vladimir Putin- Xi Jinping: China's President Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are seen.(AFP)
Reuters |

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he was expecting Chinese President Xi Jinping to make a state visit to Russia in spring 2023, in what would be a public show of solidarity from Beijing amid Russia's flailing military campaign in Ukraine.

In introductory remarks from a video conference between the two leaders broadcast on state television, Putin said: "We are expecting you, dear Mr Chairman, dear friend, we are expecting you next spring on a state visit to Moscow."

He said the visit would "demonstrate to the world the closeness of Russian-Chinese relations".

Read more: 'Ready to increase strategic cooperation in face of…' : Xi tells Vladimir Putin

Speaking for around eight minutes, Putin said Russia-China relations were growing in importance as a stabilising factor, and that he aimed to deepen military cooperation between the two countries.

In a response that lasted around a quarter as long, Xi said China was ready to increase strategic cooperation with Russia against the backdrop of what he called a "difficult" situation in the world at large.

The relationship between Russia and China, which the two sides have hailed as a "no limits" partnership, has taken on great significance since Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Though Western countries imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia, China has refrained from condemning Moscow's military campaign, instead stressing the need for peace.

Russian energy exports to China have risen significantly since the outbreak of the conflict, with Russia now China's single largest oil supplier.

However, Beijing has so far been careful not to provide the sort of direct material support that could provoke Western sanctions against China.

At a September summit in Uzbekistan, Putin acknowledged his Chinese counterpart's "concerns" about the situation in Ukraine.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
xi jinping vladimir putin
xi jinping vladimir putin

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out