IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Vladimir Putin says Russia to start mass Covid-19 vaccinations next week
world news

Vladimir Putin says Russia to start mass Covid-19 vaccinations next week

"I ask you to begin the mass vaccination of the entire population next week," Putin told officials at a televised government meeting.
AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 06:36 PM IST
"Thank God our vaccine does not require extreme conditions during transportation," Putin said.(AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday tasked officials with launching mass coronavirus vaccinations from next week, touting Russia's homemade jab as the world's best.

"I ask you to begin the mass vaccination of the entire population next week," Putin told officials at a televised government meeting.

"The Russian vaccine is the best in the world," he said.

Russia in August registered Sputnik V -- named after the Soviet-era satellite -- months ahead of Western competitors and before the start of large-scale clinical trials.

"Thank God our vaccine does not require extreme conditions during transportation," Putin said.

"This is much simpler and more effective," he added, referring to Western-made jabs.

Putin said Russia should "get relevant infrastructure ready" to boost production of the vaccine, which Moscow is promoting to other countries as cheaper and easier to transport than others jabs.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told Putin during the meeting that Russia was ready to launch the mass vaccination from Monday.

Russia began vaccinations with Sputnik in early December even though it was still in its third phase of clinical trials.

The country has in recent months been battered by a second wave of coronavirus infections but the Kremlin has held back from introducing sweeping restrictions like in the beginning of the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia russian president vladimir putin covid-19 sputnik v coronavirus
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.