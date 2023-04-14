Ukrainian president, officials embezzled $400 million from aid: Report

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and other to officials of the country have embezzled at least 400 million dollars which was given to the country for the purchase of diesel fuel, Russian news agency TASS reported citing US Journalist Seymour Hersh's website. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.(AFP)

Seymour Hersh, citing sources, claimed, "The Ukrainian president and many in his entourage have been skimming untold millions from the American dollars earmarked for diesel fuel payments. One estimate by analysts from the Central Intelligence Agency put the embezzled funds at USD 400 million last year, at least."

Corruption in Kyiv is "approaching that of the Afghan war, although there will be no professional audit reports emerging from Ukraine," the website claimed, blaming US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan for the situation.

US has been providing aid to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion that began in February last year. Last month, the US promised 350 million dollars in weapons and equipment to Ukraine.

"Today, pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorising our 34th drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine valued at USD 350 million," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said.

"This military assistance package includes more ammunition for US-provided HIMARS and howitzers that Ukraine is using to defend itself, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, HARM missiles, anti-tank weapons, riverine boats, and other equipment," the statement added.

