Home / World News / ‘Weak’: Ukrainian president Zelensky says Putin losing control of his people after Wagner mutiny

‘Weak’: Ukrainian president Zelensky says Putin losing control of his people after Wagner mutiny

ByHT News Desk
Jul 03, 2023 04:53 PM IST

According to Zelensky, the Ukrainian intelligence reports showed that Kremlin measured support for Prigozhin, claiming that half of the country supported him.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has labelled Vladimir Putin's response to the Wagner Group mutiny as ‘weak’, adding that the Russian president is losing control of his own people.

Zelensky, under whom the Ukrainian forces have been resisting the Russian invasion for more than a year, told CNN in an interview Putin does not control the situation in the regions as Wagner moved deep into Russia. He remarked that the ‘vertical of power' the Russian leader had is crumbling down.

Social media was filled with videos of Russian crowd cheering the Wagner mutineers during the 24-hour long rebellion. In a video verified by CNN, the crowd cheered at Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's vehicle as it departed Rostov-on-Don on June 24.

According to Zelensky, the Ukrainian intelligence reports showed that Kremlin measured support for Prigozhin, claiming that half of the country supported the private mercenary army.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky(AFP)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky(AFP)

Moscow was able to avert a major embarrassment as Prigozhin called off the mutiny just hundred kilometres before the Russian capital. In a video message posted days after the rebellion, the Wagner boss clarified that the mutineers did not want to overthrow the Russian leadership.

The Wagner mutiny has raised questions on Putin's leadership and his control over the state of affairs in Russia. On Monday, Kremlin said that all government agencies including intelligence services were working as they should.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refused to comment when asked why the top intelligence agency had not headed the mutiny off before it started.

Ukraine war

Zelensky's remarks come in wake of Ukraine's slow efforts to recapture territory occupied by the Russian forces. Recently, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) boss Bill Burns had visited Kyiv and met the Ukrainian president along with intelligence officials.

However, Zelensky maintained that his communication with the CIA chief should be behind the scenes.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out