Wagner mutiny first stage of Vladimir Putin's 'dismantling', official explains

Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin's mutiny in Russia was the first stage of "dismantling" Russian president Vladimir Putin's regime, head of Ukraine's national security and defense council said. “Prigozhin is only part of the [Wagner] group and part of the plan,” Oleksiy Danilov said. The Russian tycoon's rebellion attempt was "the tip of the iceberg of the destabilization process," he said. Russian president Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with service members at the Kremlin in Moscow.(Reuters)

In the armed uprising, the Wagner Group said it took control of two military hubs in southern Russia and advanced within 120 miles of Moscow before pulling back. His fighters withdrew after the Kremlin said a deal had been brokered by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to avoid “bloodshed”.

Oleksiy Danilov said a group of people dissatisfied with Putin has formed in Russia.

"Prigozhin's march from [Rostov-on-Don to Moscow] is a demonstration of how serious his intentions were, what opportunities exist, and how conditions are being created for launching a power transit process—be it voluntary or forced," Oleksiy Danilov said, adding, “Wagner convoys or those formed by other forces can still make it to the Red Square.”

Putin has only one way out- the total cleansing of the power bloc and the introduction of martial law in Russia, Oleksiy Danilov added.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, said Wagner's "march of justice" showed that the Kremlin "does not know its own country."

"The government in Russia is only strong on TV, but in reality, it is as rotten as the wooden barracks in the Russian provinces. Russia turned out to be not a fortress, but a gateway. Russian Volunteer Corps is free to enter the Belgorod region; the capital and the Kremlin are attacked by drones, and the mercenary army is capable of taking not Kyiv but Moscow without a fight in two days," Gerashchenko said.

