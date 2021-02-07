IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Wallet lost in Antarctica found 53 years later
Paul Grisham and his wife Carole Salazar look over his wallet and the items that were inside when he lost it in Antarctica back in 1968 at their home in the San Carlos neighborhood of San Diego, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP)
Paul Grisham and his wife Carole Salazar look over his wallet and the items that were inside when he lost it in Antarctica back in 1968 at their home in the San Carlos neighborhood of San Diego, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP)
world news

Wallet lost in Antarctica found 53 years later

  • Grisham, who joined the Navy in 1948, was sent to Antarctica as part of Operation Deep Freeze, which supported scientists.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | AP, California
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:01 AM IST

Paul Grisham’s wallet was missing for so long at the bottom of the world he forgot all about it. Fifty-three years later, the 91-year-old has the wallet back along with mementos of his 13-month assignment as a US Navy meteorologist on Antarctica in the 1960s.

“I was just blown away,” Grisham said told San Diego Union-Tribune after the wallet was handed over to him on January 30.

At their home in the San Carlos neighbourhood of San Diego, California, Grisham and his wife Carole Salazar look at the items that were inside when he lost the wallet back in 1968 – his Navy ID card and an “Atomic, Biological, and Chemical Warfare Pocket Reference” card among others.

Grisham, who joined the Navy in 1948, was sent to Antarctica as part of Operation Deep Freeze, which supported scientists. He lost the brown leather wallet sometime in 1968 and forgot about it later. In 2014, it was found behind a locker during the demolition of a building at McMurdo station on Ross Island.

It took a team of amateur detectives -- Stephen Decato and his daughter Sarah Lindbergh, from US’s New Hampshire, and Bruce McKee of the NGO Indiana Spirit of ’45 -- to track down Grisham. The three have previously worked to return a stolen bracelet to a Navy veteran, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune report.

Decato had, in the past, worked for an agency that does research in Antarctica and was sent the wallet by his former boss, George Blaisdell. Decato’s daughter eventually tracked down Grisham through the Naval Weather Service Association, so he could receive 53 years later.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
antarctica
app
Close
Paul Grisham and his wife Carole Salazar look over his wallet and the items that were inside when he lost it in Antarctica back in 1968 at their home in the San Carlos neighborhood of San Diego, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP)
Paul Grisham and his wife Carole Salazar look over his wallet and the items that were inside when he lost it in Antarctica back in 1968 at their home in the San Carlos neighborhood of San Diego, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP)
world news

Wallet lost in Antarctica found 53 years later

By HT Correspondent | AP, California
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:01 AM IST
  • Grisham, who joined the Navy in 1948, was sent to Antarctica as part of Operation Deep Freeze, which supported scientists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week, "For the third week in a row, the number of new cases of Covid-19 reported globally fell last week."(AP | Representational image)
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week, "For the third week in a row, the number of new cases of Covid-19 reported globally fell last week."(AP | Representational image)
world news

Covid-19 world tracker: Five countries with maximum confirmed cases

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Here is the list of five countries that have reported the maximum number of confirmed Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Al Jazeera says it holds Egyptian authorities responsible for Mahmoud Hussein's safety and is calling for his immediate release (Image:Al Jazeera).
Al Jazeera says it holds Egyptian authorities responsible for Mahmoud Hussein's safety and is calling for his immediate release (Image:Al Jazeera).
world news

Egypt frees Al Jazeera journalist after four years in detention

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Mahmoud Hussein, an Egyptian national, was detained in December 2016 on charges of 'spreading false news, joining a banned group and receiving foreign funds.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline (REUTERS)
The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline (REUTERS)
world news

EU shouldn’t jeopardize gas pipeline over Navalny, Austrian chancellor says

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline being built under the Baltic Sea from Russia to the German coast.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pauses as he speaks after his meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy February 3, 2021. Francesco Ammendola/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo(via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pauses as he speaks after his meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy February 3, 2021. Francesco Ammendola/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo(via REUTERS)
world news

Key players rally behind Mario Draghi in Italy government talks

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Summoned by President Sergio Mattarella this week after prime minister Giuseppe Conte's coalition collapsed, Draghi -- dubbed "Super Mario" for extricating the eurozone from its debt crisis early last decade -- has already rallied some political players behind him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the National Guard march towards the US Capitol in Washington, DC (Bloomberg)
Members of the National Guard march towards the US Capitol in Washington, DC (Bloomberg)
world news

US Capitol riot aftermath: Still-shaken lawmakers, troops stand guard

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:59 PM IST
On January 6, the Capitol was besieged by supporters of Donald Trump angered by the then-president's election loss
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Photographer: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Photographer: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden's dilemma in virus aid fight: Go big or go bipartisan

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:55 PM IST
US President Joe Biden's push for a USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill is forcing an 'internal reckoning.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
The unrelenting pressure on the world’s vaccine supplies might only lift when more shots prove successful, said Krishna Udayakumar, director of the Duke Global Health Institute.(AFP)
The unrelenting pressure on the world’s vaccine supplies might only lift when more shots prove successful, said Krishna Udayakumar, director of the Duke Global Health Institute.(AFP)
world news

Unwilling to wait, poorer countries seek their own coronavirus vaccines

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Unlike past disease outbreaks, where less wealthy countries have generally waited for vaccines to be delivered by the U.N. and other organizations, many are now taking matters into their own hands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The USCIS announced that the initial registration period for the fiscal year 2022 H-1B cap will open at noon Eastern on March 9 and run through noon March 25.(Reuters)
The USCIS announced that the initial registration period for the fiscal year 2022 H-1B cap will open at noon Eastern on March 9 and run through noon March 25.(Reuters)
world news

H-1B visa registration for 2022 to begin on March 9, lottery results on March 31

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:50 PM IST
The notification by the USCIS came a day after the Biden administration announced that it will continue with the traditional lottery system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The US reports about 2 million tests per day, the vast majority of which are the slower, PCR variety.(AP file photo)
The US reports about 2 million tests per day, the vast majority of which are the slower, PCR variety.(AP file photo)
world news

Calls grow for United States to rely on rapid tests to fight Covid-19 pandemic

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:55 PM IST
Although such asymptomatic screening isn’t approved by regulators and the 15-minute tests aren’t as sensitive as the genetic one that can take days to yield results, the testing director at the historically Black college credits the approach with quickly containing the infections and allowing the campus to remain open.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to staff at the US state department during the first visit of US President Joe Biden (left) in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2021. (AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to staff at the US state department during the first visit of US President Joe Biden (left) in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2021. (AFP)
world news

Antony Blinken raises Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong in his first call with China’s Yang Jiechi

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:34 PM IST
The US secretary of state also told Yang, who is director of the office of the central commission for foreign affairs, that the United States and its allies will hold China “accountable for its efforts to threaten stability in the Indo-Pacific”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of former US president Donald Trump at a rally in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)
A file photo of former US president Donald Trump at a rally in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)
world news

No need for Donald Trump to get intelligence briefings, says Joe Biden

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Nadim Siraj
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:45 PM IST
“I think not,” Biden said in an interview to CBS when asked if Trump should receive intelligence briefings as a former president. The full interview airs on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
"I'm angry about some of the decisions that were taken last year," Scholz told BBC radio's Today programme.(via AP)
"I'm angry about some of the decisions that were taken last year," Scholz told BBC radio's Today programme.(via AP)
world news

German finance minister angry at Covid vaccine rollout, which EU chief defends

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:00 PM IST
EU countries have so far given first doses to just under 4% of their populations, compared with 11% for the United States and almost 17% for Britain, according to Our World in Data. Von der Leyen has been under fire for the EU's slow rollout.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The House impeached Donald Trump on January 13, a week after the US Capitol hill violence.(AFP)
The House impeached Donald Trump on January 13, a week after the US Capitol hill violence.(AFP)
world news

How Donald Trump's second impeachment trial will work

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:44 PM IST
While Trump’s acquittal is expected, all 100 senators will first have to sit at their desks and listen to hours of graphic testimony from House Democrats about the riots, which left five people dead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits a coronavirus vaccination facility in the northern Arab city of Nazareth, Israel. Netanyahu on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, indefinitely postponed planned visits this month to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain due to Israel's ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions. (Gil Eliyahu/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits a coronavirus vaccination facility in the northern Arab city of Nazareth, Israel. Netanyahu on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, indefinitely postponed planned visits this month to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain due to Israel's ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions. (Gil Eliyahu/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)
world news

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to fight 'anti-Semitic' ICC ruling

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:42 PM IST
On Friday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) ruled that it has jurisdiction over the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, paving the way for the tribunal to open a war crimes investigation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP