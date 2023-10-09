News / World News / Walmart introduces virtual try-on feature for beauty products

Walmart introduces virtual try-on feature for beauty products

ByArya Vaishnavi
Oct 09, 2023 11:27 PM IST

Walmart introduces virtual try-on tool for makeup products on its app

Walmart has recently announced a new feature for its mobile application, which allows iOS users to virtually sample more than 1,400 make-up products. This integrated virtual try-on tool gives users an augmented shopping experience. The retail giant's new feature spans a plethora of brands including Revlon, E.l.f. cosmetics, NYX, and more. Walmart also shared the first look at this new tech on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, “Meet your match. Explore our ‘Virtual Beauty Try-On’ feature now live on Walmart app.”

Walmart's new AR tool (X/ @walmartinc)
Walmart's new AR tool (X/ @walmartinc)

Walmart further hopes to “help customers find their perfect look in real-time.” It aims to enhance the digital shopping experience of its users and make use of augmented reality and artificial intelligence tools to enhance the overall performance of its mobile app. This integration also allows it to keep up with the trends in the online shopping world. Additionally, Walmart's other AR tools include a “View in Your Home” feature, which allows users to virtually decorate their spaces before actually buying a piece of furniture.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

READ MORE: Is Ozempic causing people to buy less food? Walmart CEO says yes

Walmart's other technology ventures include an investment in Generative AI for usage in its search tools in specific use cases. Moreover, the GenAI assistant helps customers with different purchases. It aims at assisting them in dealing with complex issues, such as selecting an age-appropriate cell phone, compatible with their wireless provider, as per Retail Touch Points. Walmart has also tried to introduce a hands-free shopping experience via voice commands. This feature will allow a customer to engage in conversations, book pickup, and select delivery time slots as well.

READ MORE: Amazon to surpass Walmart as beauty market leader, says Morgan Stanley

Walmart's virtual beauty try-on AR tool is in line with GlobalData’s intelligence on AR in retail and apparel.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out