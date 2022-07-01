Home / World News / 'Warm wishes...': PM Modi tweets welcome, in Hebrew, to new Israel PM Yair Lapid
'Warm wishes...': PM Modi tweets welcome, in Hebrew, to new Israel PM Yair Lapid

New Israel PM Yair Lapid has also been welcomed by United States president Joe Biden, who is scheduled to visit Israel (and Saudi Arabia) in mid-July.
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem June 26, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool(REUTERS)
Updated on Jul 01, 2022 02:30 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Yair Lapid for becoming the 14th leader of Israel. Lapid took charge at midnight Thursday after Israeli lawmakers voted unanimously to dissolve their parliament and hold a fifth general election in less than four years. This was after ex-prime minister Naftali Bennett's coalition government lost majority.

Lapid's tenure could be short with Israel to hold elections on November 1.

Bennett has said he will not participate in that election, but will remain as an 'alternate prime minister' holding responsibility for his country's Iran policy.

"Warm wishes and heartiest congratulations to His Excellency Yair Lapid for assuming the premiership of Israel. I look forward to continue furthering our strategic partnership as we celebrate 30 years of full diplomatic relations," prime minister Modi tweeted.

Modi also had a message for the outgoing Israeli prime minister, tweeting: "Thank you His Excellency Naftali Bennett for being a true friend of India. I cherish our fruitful interactions and wish you success in your new role."

Both messages were posted in English and Hebrew.

Lapid has also been welcomed by United States president Joe Biden, who is scheduled to visit Israel (and Saudi Arabia) in mid-July.

"Congratulations to Yair Lapid, Israel's new prime minister and thank you to alternate prime minister Naftali Bennett for your friendship over the past year," Biden tweete. "I look forward to seeing you both in July to celebrate the unbreakable US-Israel partnership."

On Sunday, Lapid is expected to convene the first weekly cabinet meeting of his premiership.

"We'll do the best we can for a Jewish, democratic state, good and strong and thriving, because that is the job, and it's bigger than all of us," Lapid said on Thursday afternoon.

With input from Reuters

