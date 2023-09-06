Was there an Ebola outbreak at Burning Man? Authorities respond after conspiracy theories float

Conspiracy theories spread during the Burning Man chaos claimed an Ebola outbreak hit the festival. A huge rainstorm had turned the festival site into a mud pit as thousands of festivalgoers were preparing to attend the event. Attendees have now made a mass exodus from the Nevada desert. Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen said that attendees “lashed out” at each other during the exodus after waiting for eight hours before they could leave. Hundreds of Burning Man attendees who planned to leave on buses wait for information about when they will be able to leave on Labor Day, after a rainstorm turned the site into mud September 4, 2023 (Trevor Hughes / USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS) (via REUTERS)

However, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Service dismissed the claims about any disease that may have hit the festival. “The Division of Public and Behavioral Health has worked with Burning Man to oversee emergency medical services and environmental health, including some staff on site during the weather challenges,” a spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Health said in a statement provided to The Independent.

“Despite these challenges, staff report no unusual disease problems and that emergency services crews are all working together with no immediate concerns,” the statement added.

‘Drug intoxication’ may have led to the death of 32-year-old Leon Reece

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that drugs are believed to be the cause of death of one person who died at Burning Man, authorities claimed. On September 1, a doctor pronounced Leon Reece of Truckee, California dead. Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office officials have now claimed that the man, 32, had drugs in his system, according to New York Post. “The cause and manner of death are pending investigation, but drug intoxication is suspected,” the medical examiner’s office said in a statement.

Pershing County Sheriff’s officials said that although deputies arrived at about 6:24 pm, they could not immediately get to Leon. His manner and cause of death are pending, and an autopsy is being conducted. Law enforcement officials confirmed that an investigation is underway. Six to eight months may be required to complete Leon’s toxicology results.