Was White House press dinner shooting linked to Iran war? Trump responds

US President Donald Trump escaped unharmed after a shooting incident at the annual White House correspondents' dinner in Washington, United States, on Saturday night. The shooter was apprehended and taken into custody. Later when he was asked whether the shooting was linked to the Iran war, Trump said, “I don't think so.”

US President Donald Trump was whisked away from the venue by the Secret Service as soon as shots were heard. (AP)

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As soon as shots were fired at the press dinner at the Hilton hotel in Washington, the Secret Service and members of the National Guard rushed to Trump and took him away from the event. Present at the event with the President were First Lady Melania Trump, vice president JD Vance, secretary of state Marco Rubio, and defense secretary Pete Hegseth. Trump and the others are uninjured after the incident. Follow Trump shooting incident live updates

Before addressing a press conference at the White House, Trump took to Truth Social, saying he had “quite an evening”. The US President said he insisted to “let the show go on” despite the security scare. He also shared pictures of the apprehended suspect and CCTV footage of him speeding past the Security Service perimetres.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump told reporters during the presser that shooter was a “lone wolf” and a “would-be assassin”, adding that he was “a whack job”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump told reporters during the presser that shooter was a “lone wolf” and a “would-be assassin”, adding that he was “a whack job”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When asked if the shooting was linked to the ongoing war with Iran, the US President said, “I don't think so.” He further stated, “This incident won't deter me from winning the Iran war.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked if the shooting was linked to the ongoing war with Iran, the US President said, “I don't think so.” He further stated, “This incident won't deter me from winning the Iran war.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also said that the dinner would be rescheduled soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also said that the dinner would be rescheduled soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump hailed the Secret Service agents for their prompt action and said that an investigation is underway into the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump hailed the Secret Service agents for their prompt action and said that an investigation is underway into the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump also revealed that the suspect hailed from California, indicating that police were searching his residence there.

What's happening in US-Iran war?

Donald Trump abruptly called of special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner's trip to Pakistan for peace talks with Iran, saying there was no point "sitting around talking about nothing". He was reportedly not content with Tehran's negotiating position.

"They gave us a paper that should have been better and -- interestingly -- immediately, when I cancelled it, within 10 minutes, we got a new paper that was much better," he told reporters. Follow Iran war live updates

Trump said he told his team that they have "all the cards", adding that Iran can call them anytime. However, he refused for them to take any more "18-hour flights to sit around talking about nothing".

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He also clarified that the cancellation of his team's Pakistan visit does not mean that hostilities will resume. "We haven't thought about it yet," he added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Asmita Ravi Shankar ...Read More Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With nearly three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music. Read Less

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