Watch: Eiffel Tower in Paris lit up in blue to show France's solidarity with Israel amid Gaza war

ByHT News Desk
Oct 10, 2023 11:08 AM IST

The White House was also illuminated with blue and white light on Monday night to show support for Israel following the attacks by Hamas.

Amid the ongoing "war" between Hamas militants and Israel, the Eiffel Tower in Paris was lit up in blue to show France's solidarity with the latter on Monday evening. Israel's national anthem, ‘Hatikvah’ was also played in the background. In videos, people are seen capturing photos and videos of the tower.

This photograph taken on October 9, 2023 shows the Eiffel Tower illuminated with the Star of David and the colours of national flag of Israel.(AFP)
This photograph taken on October 9, 2023 shows the Eiffel Tower illuminated with the Star of David and the colours of national flag of Israel.(AFP)

Meanwhile, the White House was also illuminated with blue and white light on Monday night to show support for Israel following the attacks by Hamas. "White House in White and Blue tonight. We stand with Israel," White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk, posted along with pictures of the lights.

President Joe Biden also posted the image on X and wrote, "Tonight, America says clearly to the Israeli people, to the world, and to terrorists everywhere that we stand with Israel. That will never change."

Additionally, other landmarks such as the Empire State Building in New York City, the Sydney Opera House in 10 Downing Street, London, and the Brandenburg Gate in Germany also flashed the blue and white colours as a mark of support for the conflict-ridden nation. The flag of Israel was featured on more than 350 digital advertising screens in Kyiv for half an hour on Sunday, Kyiv Post reported.

Thousands of people were killed in the conflict between the Hamas militant group and the Israeli security forces in the past few days. On Monday, Israel escalated its airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and imposed a blockade, restricting the flow of essential supplies such as food and fuel. This retaliation was in response to a violent incursion by Hamas militants. In turn, Hamas heightened the conflict by vowing to harm captured Israelis if attacks on civilians occurred without prior warnings.

