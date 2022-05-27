Home / World News / Watch: Imran Khan storms out of presser, his fans & critics fight on Twitter
Imran Khan has come under fire over the violence unleashed on the streets in several cities by his supporters and PTI workers during the Azadi March on Wednesday. He and several senior PTI leaders have been booked in separate cases of arson and vandalism. 
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan,(AFP)
Published on May 27, 2022 10:22 PM IST
ByAryan Prakash

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan on Friday stormed out of a press conference in Peshawar after he was questioned by a journalist on his party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf's role in the social media, Pakistan website Geo TV reported. This comes a day after the former prime minister and several senior leaders were booked for arson and vandalism in Islamabad during Azadi March.

In a video going viral on social media and shared by prominent Pakistani journalists from other organisations as well, the ousted prime minister lost his cool when a journalist asked him about the PTI regime's governance in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and alleged that his party workers were spreading hate on social media.

Khan is heard telling the journalist that he wants to give a strong reply to him over his remark calling PTI workers as keyboard warriors.

“Nobody has been able to control what trends on social media. If you run a trend and nobody picks it up, then it vanishes the next day. You accuse us of spreading hate. We were trying to unite the country. You have delivered a speech at a press conference,” Khan said before leaving the press conference.

The 69-year-old leader's gesture has triggered a Twitter war between his supporters and critics. The cricketer-turned-politician's supporters said that he was ‘was patient enough to let the journalist complete his hate speech’.

However, the PTI chief's critics slammed him from storming out of the press conference after he faced uncomfortable questions.

Imran Khan has come under fire from the opposition over the violence unleashed on the streets in Pakistan on Wednesday. PTI supporters clashed with the police in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore and other parts of the country during the Azadi March called by the former prime minister. 

Imran Khan and other senior leaders of the PTI were booked by the police in two separate cases of arson and vandalism. The charges were linked with the incidents of fire at multiple places by PTI supporters in Islamabad on Wednesday night during the 'Azadi' rally.

    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

imran khan pakistan
