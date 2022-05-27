Watch: Imran Khan storms out of presser, his fans & critics fight on Twitter
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan on Friday stormed out of a press conference in Peshawar after he was questioned by a journalist on his party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf's role in the social media, Pakistan website Geo TV reported. This comes a day after the former prime minister and several senior leaders were booked for arson and vandalism in Islamabad during Azadi March.
In a video going viral on social media and shared by prominent Pakistani journalists from other organisations as well, the ousted prime minister lost his cool when a journalist asked him about the PTI regime's governance in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and alleged that his party workers were spreading hate on social media.
Khan is heard telling the journalist that he wants to give a strong reply to him over his remark calling PTI workers as keyboard warriors.
“Nobody has been able to control what trends on social media. If you run a trend and nobody picks it up, then it vanishes the next day. You accuse us of spreading hate. We were trying to unite the country. You have delivered a speech at a press conference,” Khan said before leaving the press conference.
The 69-year-old leader's gesture has triggered a Twitter war between his supporters and critics. The cricketer-turned-politician's supporters said that he was ‘was patient enough to let the journalist complete his hate speech’.
However, the PTI chief's critics slammed him from storming out of the press conference after he faced uncomfortable questions.
Imran Khan has come under fire from the opposition over the violence unleashed on the streets in Pakistan on Wednesday. PTI supporters clashed with the police in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore and other parts of the country during the Azadi March called by the former prime minister.
Imran Khan and other senior leaders of the PTI were booked by the police in two separate cases of arson and vandalism. The charges were linked with the incidents of fire at multiple places by PTI supporters in Islamabad on Wednesday night during the 'Azadi' rally.
-
Monekypox spreads to over 20 nations; Global tally nears 200: Full list here
More than 20 countries across the globe have reported detections of Monkeypox cases so far taking the total tally to nearly 200, the World Health Organisation. It had reported its first infection on May 18. Canada: Canada has a total of 25 infections of Monkeypox. Spain: The European nation has so far logged 84 cases of disease. The number saw a significant rise on May 26 when the country logged 25 cases.
-
Japan to allow lethal defence equipment exports to India, 11 countries: Report
New Delhi: Japan plans to allow the exports of lethal military equipment, including missiles and jets, to India and 11 other countries, a move that could bolster efforts by New Delhi and Tokyo to cooperate in defence manufacturing. Regulations will be eased by March next year to allow the exports to India, Australia and some European and Southeast Asian nations, according to a report by Nikkei. It still bans exports of lethal weapons.
-
Nearly 200 cases of monkeypox in more than 20 countries: WHO
The World Health Organisation says nearly 200 cases of monkeypox have been reported in more than 20 countries not usually known to have outbreaks of the unusual disease, but described the epidemic as “containable” and proposed creating a stockpile to equitably share the limited vaccines and drugs available worldwide.
-
Will go to ICC over journalist's killing in West Bank: Al Jazeera
The Al Jazeera news network says it will submit a case file to the International Criminal Court on the killing of reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead earlier this month during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank. The Qatar-based network and the Palestinian Authority have accused Israeli soldiers of deliberately killing her. Israel rejects those allegations as a “blatant lie."
-
China criticises US as tensions rise in South Pacific
China on Friday accused US Secretary of State Antony Blinken of “smearing” the country and exaggerating the “China threat” after the top American diplomat said Beijing was undermining global order, adding that US sees it as a “long-term challenge”. During a globally-tracked 45-minute China policy speech at George Washington University on Thursday, Blinken said the US was determined to avoid conflict or “a new Cold War” but wanted Beijing to adhere to international rules.
