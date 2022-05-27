Home / World News / Imran Khan, other PTI leaders booked over arson and vandalism by supporters during Azadi March
world news

Imran Khan, other PTI leaders booked over arson and vandalism by supporters during Azadi March

No arrest has been made so far but the cases will be used by the government to nab some of the leaders if ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan launches the second protest after six days as announced.
Police officers in riot gears stand guard to stop the supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party after they broke in to the Red Zone, during a protest march called by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad, Pakistan May 26, 2022. (REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)
Police officers in riot gears stand guard to stop the supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party after they broke in to the Red Zone, during a protest march called by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad, Pakistan May 26, 2022. (REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)
Updated on May 27, 2022 12:11 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

Ousted prime minister Imran Khan and other senior leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party were booked by police on Thursday in two separate cases of arson and vandalism.

The charges were linked with the incidents of fire at multiple places by PTI supporters in Islamabad on Wednesday night during the 'Azadi' rally.

In the first case, a First Information Report was registered for fire and vandalism on the Jinnah Avenue, while a second FIR was launched for arson and damage to property in the Express Chowk area of the city.

Both the FIRs were registered on the complaint of police officials, but the second case clearly named Imran Khan and senior PTI leaders Asad Umar, Imran Ismail, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Amin Gandapur and Ali Nawaz Awan among others.

No arrest has been made so far but the cases will be used by the government to nab some of the leaders if Khan launches the second protest after six days as announced.

Earlier in the day, a defiant Khan warned that he would return to the Pakistani capital with the entire nation if the "imported government" failed to announce fresh general elections within the six-day deadline, prompting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to retort back that his "dictation won't work" and Parliament would decide the date for polls. PTI SH SCY SCY

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
imran khan pakistan lahore + 1 more
imran khan pakistan lahore
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Representational image.

    Instagram down for thousands of users: Downdetector

    Meta Platforms Inc's image-sharing platform Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com. More than 6,000 users reported issues with Instagram on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users. Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Peru's National Seismological Center said the quake had a magnitude of 6.9 and a depth of 240 kilometres.

    Powerful 7.2-magnitude quake rocks southern Peru

    A strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Peru on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, with Peruvian authorities adding there were no dead or injured. The quake hit at 7:02 am local time (1202 GMT), at a depth of 218 kilometers (135 miles), according to the USGS, sending people fleeing into the streets. Peru's National Seismological Center said the quake had a magnitude of 6.9 and a depth of 240 kilometers.

  • Representative Image

    Facebook to roll out updated privacy policy from July 26

    Social media platform Meta, formerly Facebook, has started sending out notification to users about privacy policy update which it will roll out from July 26, the company said on Thursday. Meta in its post said that it has rewritten and re-designed its privacy policy to make it easier to understand and clearer about how it uses users' information.

  • The costume is estimated to have costed more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 12 lakh.

    Man in Japan spends 12 lakh to look like a dog, pictures go viral

    In a bizarre incident, a man from Japan has fulfilled his lifelong dream to look alike a dog by spending a whopping amount of 12 lakh. The man didn't go for any medical procedure but commissioned a life-sized dog costume from a professional agency called Zeppet to look like a collie - dog breed. Japanese news portal news.mynavi reported that Zeppet is known for making sculptures for advertisements, movies, and amusement parks.

  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a press conference in Honiara on May 26, 2022. - China has "no intention at all" to build a military base in Solomon Islands, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on May 26, following speculation about the purpose of a recent security pact with Honiara. (Photo by AFP)

    What China said to concerns it is building a military base in the South Pacific

    China has 'no intention' of building a military base in the Solomon Islands, foreign minister Wang Yi said Thursday, dismissing speculation over the purpose of a recent security pact with the Pacific island state. The Chinese minister made the remark after he landed in Solomon Islands capital Honiara to start an eight-nation tour that has raised concerns about Beijing's rapidly expanding military and economic ambitions in the in the South Pacific region.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out