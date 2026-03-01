Watch: Iranian State TV anchor breaks down on air while announcing Khamenei's death, ‘Today the devils…’

Others can be heard weeping off-screen in the studio as the newsreader informs the nation of Khamenei's demise.

“God is great. God is great. With deep sorrow, it is announced to the nation of Iran that Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei , Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, was martyred today in a joint criminal attack by the United States and the Zionist regime," the anchor stated while making an announcement on Khamenei's passing.

An Iranian State Media presenter broke down in tears while announcing the demise of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei , who lost his life in the joint strikes conducted by the US and Israel on Saturday.

PressTV anchor Maryam Azarchehr gets emotional, ‘Revenge is coming soon’ During a live broadcast regarding Khamenei, PressTV anchor Maryam Azarchehr also became emotional on air while delivering the news.

“Today, those mourning him will be the orphans across the world, as the orphans once mourned Imam Ali, peace be upon him," she stated, adding “Today the devils of the world will celebrate — and everybody they have managed to brainwash."

Expressing rage against the Trump administration over Operation Epic Fury, Azarchehr said, “This is not over. Trump is going to pay a price — a price paid by no American president at any time, paid by no Zionist, paid by no criminal of all time."

“Revenge is coming. Revenge is coming soon. It is coming after Trump and after everybody who facilitated this assassination. He will pay the ultimate price," she continued.

She added that retaliation would not come “only from the millions of Iranians" or from “resistance countries," but also from those “who have newly joined the resistance — Americans, Europeans — who saw the legacy of Imam Khomeini against Zionism."

Khamenei killed: 40 days of mourning declared in Iran Khamenei was killed in recent attacks carried out by Israel and the United States. The Iranian government subsequently declared a period of 40 days of mourning in response to Khamenei's death.

As reported by Israel's Channel 12, a photograph of Khamenei's deceased body was presented to both Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In the aftermath of Khamenei's assassination, the Iranian National Security Council stated that this act will serve as a catalyst for a significant uprising against the oppressors.

Khamenei's family members were also the victims of the strikes that commenced on Saturday morning, including his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law.

Additionally, Iran's Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mohammad Pakpour, were reported to have been killed in the attacks.