Watch | Piper, who woke Queen Elizabeth II up every morning, plays her to rest

Published on Sep 19, 2022 09:04 PM IST

Towards the end of the service, the church and the nation observed two minutes of silence as a mark of tribute to the Queen.

A piper plays during the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday.(AP)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral was held on Monday at the historic church Westminster Abbey in London. After an elaborate funeral procession - United Kingdom’s first in nearly half a century since Prime Minister Winston Churchill was accorded this honour in 1965 - the Queen’s piper brought the service to an end with a lament ‘Sleep, dearie, sleep’ that faded to silence.

Nearly 500 world leaders, including President Draupadi Murmu, were in attendance to bid the queen her final farewell.

Towards the end of the service, the church and the nation observed two minutes of silence as a tribute. Trumpets rang out before the congregation sang "God Save the King" and the crowd waiting outside, joined in and broke into applause when the anthem was over.

After the service, the Queen’s flag-draped casket was pulled through silent streets on a gun carriage. The procession was Britain’s one of the largest military processions involving thousands of armed forces members in ceremonial uniforms.

The Queen’s casket was taken from Westminster Abbey to the Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner where it was transferred to a hearse to be taken to Windsor Castle where she will be buried beside her husband Prince Philip where the Queen’s parents and sister, Princess Margaret, also rest.

