Watch: Rishi Sunak faces English pace legend James Anderson in cricket session

British prime minister Rishi Sunak played against England's legendary fast bowler James Anderson in a friendly game of cricket on Friday. Sunak also interacted with some other players of the England cricket team. He signed autographs and got pictures clicked with several budding cricketers. United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak played against England's legendary fast bowler James Anderson in a friendly game of cricket on Friday.(X(formerly Twitter))

Sunak took to X(formerly Twitter) on Friday and shared a video of the cricket session with Anderson and his interaction with some other players. As the caption of the video, he jokingly wrote: "Am I ready for the call up @englandcricket?".

The official X(formerly Twitter) account of England Cricket responded to Sunak's post and wrote: "Not bad, perhaps a few more net sessions first".

In the video, Sunak asks Anderson if he is ready to go bowl. "Yeah, I'll bowl a few," replies Anderson. The British Prime Minister then informs Anderson that he had done preparations to face him by practising in a net session.

Sunak asks, "So are you going to go easy on me?". Anderson replies, "We'll see how it goes".

Anderson is the one of the most well-recognised and revered players in the world of cricket. He has played 187 Test matches and taken 700 wickets in his ongoing career. In ODIs, he has featured in 194 matches and scalped 269 wickets.

Earlier, on Friday, the British PM announced a 35 million pounds ($44.35 million) package that would primarily go into the construction of 16 all-weather domes in cities hosting T20 World Cup matches in 2026 and 2030.

“I love cricket, that’s no secret. So I’m pleased that today we can support even more young people to get into the game. We’re investing £35 million in grassroots cricket to help over 900,000 young people into playing cricket,” Sunak wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while announcing the package.

Notably, England and Wales are set to host the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup while England, Scotland and Ireland will host the 2030 men's edition.