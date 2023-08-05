Home / World News / Watch: Roller coaster freezes midway in US' Ohio. Here's what happened next

Watch: Roller coaster freezes midway in US' Ohio. Here's what happened next

ByShobhit Gupta
Aug 05, 2023 07:47 PM IST

Guests at an amusement park in Ohio were forced to evacuate a roller coaster after it suffered a mechanical snag.

In a shocking incident, guests at an amusement park in United States' Ohio went through a frightening ordeal after they were forced to evacuate and walk down a 200-plus-foot roller coaster by stairs after it suffered a mechanical snag at its highest point, leaving them suspended mid-air, Fox News reported.

The shocking incident took place at Cedar Point in Sandusky.(Twitter/ @Moluskein)
The shocking incident took place at Cedar Point in Sandusky.(Twitter/ @Moluskein)

The incident happened at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, on Monday, when a mechanical malfunction made the riders walk down the towering 205-foot Magnum XL-200 roller coaster through stairs.

Tony Clark, Director of Communications at Cedar Point, explained that it was a routine ride stoppage, similar to a "check engine light" situation, which required the ride to be temporarily halted and couldn't be restarted immediately.

As a precautionary measure, guests were safely evacuated to ensure their well-being, he added.

Visuals on the social media show park staff leading the riders down a steep set of stairs, gripping a handrail. All passengers appeared uninjured.

According to Cedar Point's website, the Magnum XL-200 roller coaster, which holds the Guinness Book of World Record for its leading edge height, debuted in 1989 and it was the "fastest and steepest" complete circuit coaster in the world.

Earlier, a similar incident took place in the UK when eight riders, including an eight-year-old were left stranded at the top of a 72-foot-high roller coaster that stalled at the Adventure Island theme park in Southend, Essex.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out