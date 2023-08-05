Watch: Roller coaster freezes midway in US' Ohio. Here's what happened next

In a shocking incident, guests at an amusement park in United States' Ohio went through a frightening ordeal after they were forced to evacuate and walk down a 200-plus-foot roller coaster by stairs after it suffered a mechanical snag at its highest point, leaving them suspended mid-air, Fox News reported. The shocking incident took place at Cedar Point in Sandusky.(Twitter/ @Moluskein)

The incident happened at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, on Monday, when a mechanical malfunction made the riders walk down the towering 205-foot Magnum XL-200 roller coaster through stairs.

Tony Clark, Director of Communications at Cedar Point, explained that it was a routine ride stoppage, similar to a "check engine light" situation, which required the ride to be temporarily halted and couldn't be restarted immediately.

As a precautionary measure, guests were safely evacuated to ensure their well-being, he added.

Visuals on the social media show park staff leading the riders down a steep set of stairs, gripping a handrail. All passengers appeared uninjured.

According to Cedar Point's website, the Magnum XL-200 roller coaster, which holds the Guinness Book of World Record for its leading edge height, debuted in 1989 and it was the "fastest and steepest" complete circuit coaster in the world.

Earlier, a similar incident took place in the UK when eight riders, including an eight-year-old were left stranded at the top of a 72-foot-high roller coaster that stalled at the Adventure Island theme park in Southend, Essex.