Home / World News / Watch: South Korean envoy parties as his team loses at FIFA. Diplomacy score is…

Watch: South Korean envoy parties as his team loses at FIFA. Diplomacy score is…

world news
Published on Dec 07, 2022 12:40 PM IST

FIFA World Cup: Despite his team losing 4-1 to Brazil, Lim Ki-mo sang popular Brazilian songs during karaoke sessions.

FIFA World Cup: South Korea's ambassador to Brazil, Lim Ki-mo is seen.
FIFA World Cup: South Korea's ambassador to Brazil, Lim Ki-mo is seen.
ByMallika Soni

South Korea's ambassador to Brazil, Lim Ki-mo, hosted a viewing party at his home in Brasilia, as the two nations clashed in the FIFA world cup. Despite his team losing 4-1 to Brazil, Lim Ki-mo sang popular Brazilian songs during karaoke sessions, in videos widely shared on social media.

Users commented that his party deserved a score of "10" for diplomacy and soft power. Brazil danced their way to a one-sided 4-1 win over South Korea in their round-of-16 match at Qatar's Stadium 974 on Monday. Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta were all on the scoresheet in a dominant first half as Brazil cruised into a quarterfinal matchup against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia on December 9.

With 82-year-old Brazil legend Pele cheering the team from a hospital while recovering from a respiratory illness, Brazil's team dedicated their victory to Pele.

"Let's hope we can carry on dancing all the way to the final," Vinicius Junior said.

“And we are also sending a big hug to Pele. Let's hope he recovers quickly,” he added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
fifa world cup
fifa world cup

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out