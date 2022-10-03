Home / World News / Watch: The moment when anti-Russia war and Iran hijab protesters met in London

Watch: The moment when anti-Russia war and Iran hijab protesters met in London

world news
Updated on Oct 03, 2022 01:56 PM IST

Protests against Moscow's Ukraine invasion and the death of Mahsa Amini have been going on London.

ByMallika Soni

In a video widely shared on social media, people were seen protesting against Russia's invasion of Ukraine as Britons protesting in support of the anti-hijab protests reached the Trafalgar square in London.

Sharing the video, Twitter user Kaveh Abbasian wrote, “In today's demonstration in London, this interesting scene was also created when the march of Iranians reached the gathering of Ukrainians.”

“Everyone chanted 'All together we will win',” the tweet further said.

Protests against Moscow's Ukraine invasion have continued in London after Russian President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilisation announcement.

Hundreds of people have also been protesting in London over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of Iran's controversial morality police custody after her arrest for wearing an "improper hijab".

Last month, violent protests erupted outside Iran embassy in London as rocks were thrown at police. Five people were arrested following the massive protests.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

russia russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war
russia russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war

