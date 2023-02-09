Home / World News / Watch: Ukraine’s Zelensky hugs reporter in heartwarming moment during UK trip

Watch: Ukraine’s Zelensky hugs reporter in heartwarming moment during UK trip

world news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 01:41 PM IST

Volodymyr Zelensky UK Trip: “Greetings Mr. President, I would really like to hug you but I’m not allowed,” the reporter said.

Volodymyr Zelensky UK Trip: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seen. (AP)
Volodymyr Zelensky UK Trip: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seen. (AP)
ByMallika Soni

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky interrupted a news conference, throwing security measures to the wind, to hug a journalist during his surprise visit to the UK. As the president was taking questions alongside UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the reporter prefaced her question by admitting that she would like to give Zelensky a hug, but may not be allowed to.

“Greetings Mr. President, I would really like to hug you but I’m not allowed,” the reporter said.

Read more: Pakistan's talks with IMF over bailout package hit a snag: What report said

“Why not, please, do give me a hug,” Zelensky simply responded.

In the video shared widely on social media, Zelensky was seen wearing his trademark military-green colored sweater and pants as he walked over to the woman reporter to hug him. Rishi Sunak looked on as the other journalists present applauded the gesture. The journalist then asked Rishi Sunak if he thought the UK’s decision to send military jets to Ukraine was taking “too long.”

During the conference, Rishi Sunak insisted “nothing was off the table” when it came to helping the Ukraine army amid Russian invasion. He also said that he had instructed his defense secretary to look into the best way to supply Ukraine with jets.

“We think it is right to provide both short-term equipment … that can help win the war now, but also look to the medium to long term to make sure Ukraine has every possible capacity it requires,” Downing Street spokesperson Max Blain said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia ukraine crisis volodymyr zelensky
russia ukraine crisis volodymyr zelensky
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out