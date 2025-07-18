Japan’s Sakurajima Volcano erupts with 3km ash cloud, days after repeated earthquakes in area | Watch

A massive eruption was seen at the at the Minami-dake summit of the Sakurajima Volcano in Japan on July 17, confirmed Japan Meteorological Agency(JMA). The Met department has also announced a possibility of sudden eruptions inside the summit crater after yesterday's volcanic activity.(Richard A. Brooks/AFP File Photo)

The eruption was marked with dense ash plumes, reaching nearly 3,300 meters (3.3 kilometres) high from the surface of the ground.

“As of 11:00 today (18th), the eruption alert level for Miyakejima was lowered to 1,” read the JMA official report.

Videos of the eruption have also surfaced on various social media platforms including X.

Being a country that is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, Japan is dotted with several volcanic mountains, including Sakurajima.

Noting that Sakurajima is an active volcano the JMA, in its official statement said that before the eruption, areas surrounding the volcanic mountain, had experienced repeated earthquakes over the past few days, originating directly under the summit crater.

The Sakurajima volcano had earlier erupted on May 15, 2025. The event was reportedly followed by an ash fall in the surrounding areas, including parts of Kagoshima, Kumamoto, and Miyazaki prefectures.

Although the volcanic mountain rests in an extremely close proximity to densely populated areas, no injuries or significant damage had been after the incident.

On June 17, the eruption alert level for another volcanic island in the country, Miyakejima, was raised to 2, which implies increased restrictions around the crater. The JMA cited the alert to the repeated earthquakes that were jolting the region.

Since this alert, volcanic activities in the country had crawled down, with a notable decrease in the earthquakes too.

After yesterday's eruption, the JMA has determined fewer possibilities of more making their way around the summit crater, that is located inside the Mt. Oyama circular route.

An eruption forecast has also been issued by the department at around 11:00 a.m. today (JST).

The prediction pulls down the eruption alert level from 2 (implies restrictions around the crater) to 1(implies be aware that it is an active volcano).

The Met department has also announced a possibility of sudden eruptions inside the summit crater.

The residents around the area have been cautioned to ensure preparedness against the eruption of volcanic ash and other pyroclastic materials from within 500m of the main crater.

Following the calamity, an alert has been issued by local authorities, urging residents to remain indoors and stay devoid of entering dangerous areas.