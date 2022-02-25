Watch: Ukrainian woman offers sunflower seeds to Russian soldier, says ‘when you die here...’

The video of an unnamed Ukrainian woman confronting Russian soldiers and handing them a bunch of sunflower seeds has gone viral on social media winning millions of hearts. Without getting intimidated by the heavily armed Russian soldiers, the woman said, "You should put sunflower seeds in your pockets so that they will grow on Ukrainian land after you die." Hindustan Times did not independently verify the video.

"Who are you?", the woman asked the soldiers to which a soldier said, "We have exercises here. Please go this way." After the soldier confirmed that they are Russians, the woman said, "So, what the f*** are you doing here?"

"Right now, our discussion will lead to nothing," the soldier replied.

Ukrainian woman confronts Russian soldiers in Henychesk, Kherson region. Asks them why they came to our land and urges to put sunflower seeds in their pockets [so that flowers would grow when they die on the Ukrainian land] pic.twitter.com/ztTx2qK7kB — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) February 24, 2022

"You are occupants, you are fascists! What the f*** are you doing on our land with all these guns? Take these seeds and put them in your pockets so at least sunflowers will grow when you all die down here," the woman said.

The soldiers unrelenting, the woman too went on with her jibe and said, "...from this moment, you are cursed. I am telling you."

As the soldier asked her to "not escalate the situation" and go the other way as he showed, the woman said, "How can it be further escalated? You f***ing came here uninvited. Pieces of s***."

After Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised the operation on Ukraine, the ongoing crisis turned into a full-blown war with Russia invading Ukraine through land, air and seas. Within a day, Russia captured the Chernobyl plant and is now closing in on Kyiv. Russia said it is ready to send a delegation to the Belarusian capital Minsk for talks with Ukraine. Ukraine has said it is willing to discuss declaring itself a neutral county.