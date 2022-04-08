Wealth of Bushra Bibi's friend Farah Khan shot up during Imran Khan's rule: Report

As Imran Khan's applecart has been turned by the Supreme Court of Pakistan and now he stands to face the no-confidence motion in the assembly, Pakistan media has dug up more details about Farah Khan, the friend of Imran Khan's wife and spiritual guide Bushra Bibi. Farah Khan fled Pakistan on the very day Imran Khan dissolved the national assembly. The businesswoman who became silently powerful in alleged unofficial dealings was fearing arrest, the opposition in Pakistan claimed. Now, a report in Pakistan's The News claimed Farah Khan's wealth grew exponentially after 2018 when Imran Khan became the prime minister.

According to the report, which has been quoted by Geo News as well, Farah Khan's declared asset in 2017 was ₹231 million (Pakistani rupees). In 2021, it grew to ₹971 million. In the first three years of the Imran Khan government, Farah bought several properties in different cities and made investments worth hundreds of millions. Documents accessed by the media outlet revealed that Farah bought some luxurious properties in Lahore and Islamabad including a posh villa of 933 square yards.

Bushra Bibi's son Musa Maneka says Farah Khan betrayed Imran Khan

In 2018, Farah's tax filing was nil but in 2019, her assets grew two times. She also has a flat in the UAE. The increase in her property has been linked to the appointment of Usman Buzdar (now removed) as the Punjab chief minister. According to the opposition, Farah used to work as the frontperson of Usman who allegedly used to take money for transfers and postings. A large share flowed to Farah, it has been alleged.

The former Punjab CM has responded to the allegations of a graft link connecting him, Farah Khan, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi. “I categorically reject the baseless allegations against the First Lady and Farah Khan. Strongly deny the fabricated allegations of Aleem Khan, Chaudhry Sarwar and other opposition members and condemn the allegations without any evidence," he said in a tweet as the opposition is up in the arms against Farah Khan to prove graft charges against Imran Khan.

How close was Farah Khan to Imran Khan?

Farah Khan is known as Bushra Bibi's closest friend. The wedding of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi was believed to have been held at Farah Khan's residence. According to a Geo News report, Farah Khan who fled amid Pakistan turmoil even attended the Iftar party at Bushra Bibi's sister's house in Abu Dhabi. The photo of Farah Khan sitting inside an aeroplane has gone viral as the opposition claimed the handbag seen in the photo was worth $90,000. However, Bushra Bibi's son Musa Maneka said his family has no association with Farah Khan. Farah Khan betrayed his family by leaving Pakistan at this time, Musa Maneka reportedly said.