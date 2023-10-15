News / World News / West Bank pizzeria demolished after it posted ad featuring Holocaust survivor being kidnapped by Hamas

West Bank pizzeria demolished after it posted ad featuring Holocaust survivor being kidnapped by Hamas

BySumanti Sen
Oct 15, 2023 08:29 AM IST

The phrase “You are welcome” was written on the ad, accompanied by laughing emojis

A West Bank pizzeria that posted an ad using the photo of an Israeli woman, a Holocaust survivor, being taken hostage by Hamas terrorists has been demolished. The woman was photographed on her wheelchair during the Hamas attack.

The woman was photographed on her wheelchair during the Hamas attack via (ytirawi/Twitter
Times of Israel reported that the Facebook ad for the unidentified eatery in Huwara featured the image of the woman in the wheelchair, holding a pizza. The phrase “You are welcome” was written on the ad, accompanied by laughing emojis.

Shortly after, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded that the Israel Defense Forces bulldoze the restaurant. After the ad appeared, Israeli settlers gathered around the shop and asked for it to be razed. Reports claim that Israeli forces are keeping a close watch on events in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and its northern border.

(Amit Segal/Twitter)
The restaurant owners went on to claim that someone posted the ad without their knowledge and permission. Issuing an apology on Facebook, they wrote, “We are against harming men and women and just want to earn a living with dignity and live in peace with everyone. We are very sorry to the members of our family and others who were hurt.”

After the attack,several babies and toddlers were found with their “heads decapitated” in Kfar Aza in southern Israel, according to Tal Heinrich, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Officials confirmed that over 1,200 have died and more than 2,000 others have been injured, while at least 100 Israelis have been taken hostage.

Meanwhile, at least 27 Americans have reportedly been killed during the attacks over the weekend. The Joe Biden administration has not confirmed how many Americans are being held hostage.

The worst of the attacks, perhaps, was launched at a music festival in Israel. The party descended into chaos when the terrorists attacked the site, killing at least 260 people and abducting many more. Thousands of people attended the party, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza. Palestinian gunmen attacked the site and shot people down as they tried to escape.

