Western anger over Navalny case meant to distract from problems at home: Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Western countries' expressions of outrage over the detention of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were designed to distract their own citizens from domestic problems.
Police detained Navalny on his arrival in Moscow on Sunday after he flew home from Germany for the first time since he was poisoned last summer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man hospitalised in Germany after camel bites him in face
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny urges Russians to take to streets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian judge orders to jail Kremlin critic Navalny for 30 days: Spokesperson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Started process of appointing Turkey representative after new law, says Facebook
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU to push member states to target vaccinating 70% of population by summer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia prepares earliest-ever Arctic LNG shipment to Asia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zimbabwe banks shut 17% of branches as virus drives digitization
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Appalling’: World leaders react to Alexei Navalny’s arrest in Russia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
California official calls for pausing Moderna vaccine after allergic reactions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No direct cause, says Norway over death of 33 people after Covid-19 vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden announces deputies for second spots in federal agencies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Imran Khan under 'immense pressure' to resign by Jan 31, says PML-N
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden inauguration day 2021: Schedule, how to watch, participants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sinovac says its Covid vaccine more effective with longer dosing interval
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From the Bubonic plague to 2021, why lockdowns look set to stay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox