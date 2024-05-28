 Western instructors disguised as mercenaries, active in Ukraine: Russia's Putin | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Western instructors disguised as mercenaries, active in Ukraine: Russia's Putin

AFP |
May 28, 2024 07:34 PM IST

"There are specialists there under the guise of mercenaries," Putin said in a press conference when asked about comments by Ukraine's top commander

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Western military instructors were active in Ukraine, operating undercover as mercenary fighters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP)

"There are specialists there under the guise of mercenaries," Putin said in a press conference when asked about comments by Ukraine's top commander that discussions were being held on sending French military instructors to the country.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Western instructors disguised as mercenaries, active in Ukraine: Russia's Putin
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On