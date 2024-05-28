Western instructors disguised as mercenaries, active in Ukraine: Russia's Putin

"There are specialists there under the guise of mercenaries," Putin said in a press conference when asked about comments by Ukraine's top commander
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Western military instructors were active in Ukraine, operating undercover as mercenary fighters.
"There are specialists there under the guise of mercenaries," Putin said in a press conference when asked about comments by Ukraine's top commander that discussions were being held on sending French military instructors to the country.
