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What did Kate Middleton wear at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding? Roland Mouret look sparks buzz as Princes

At the royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, Kate Middleton impressed in a sophisticated cream outfit by Roland Mouret.

Updated on: Jun 06, 2026 07:51 pm IST
By Prakriti Deb
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Kate Middleton drew attention with her sophisticated wedding guest style as she attended Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s royal wedding on Saturday alongside Prince William.

The cream-coloured dress featured a folded collar, button detailing, a belted waist and a flowing full skirt.(via X)

The Princess of Wales arrived at All Saints Church in Gloucestershire wearing an elegant cream-toned outfit by French designer Roland Mouret, with royal fashion watchers noticing the polished ensemble online.

The cream-coloured dress featured a folded collar, button detailing, a belted waist and a flowing full skirt. HELLO! magazine described the design as a structured tweed-inspired look with fringe-trimmed details and softly padded shoulders.

Kate paired the outfit with a boater-style hat by milliner Jane Taylor, finished with a brown ribbon trim. She completed the look with drop earrings by Kiki McDonough, a cream clutch bag by Forever New and Gianvito Rossi heels, according to HELLO!

Also Read: Who is Harriet Sperling? 5 things to know as NHS nurse marries Queen Elizabeth's grandson Peter Phillips

Kate Middleton returns to a royal wedding

The Princess of Wales has frequently chosen refined monochrome looks for weddings, including the Alexander McQueen coat dress she wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Windsor wedding in 2018.

Town & Country also recalled that Kate attended Peter Phillips’ first wedding to Autumn Kelly in 2008. At the time, Prince William was attending another wedding in Kenya, making it one of Kate’s earliest solo appearances at a major royal family event.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

kate middleton prince william uk royal family prince of wales
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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