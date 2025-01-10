What does Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's resignation mean for Indian students?

Canada's PM Justin Trudeau recently resigned after months of political crisis(REUTERS)

The resignation of Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, has brought up questions around the future of international students, especially those from India, who benefitted from the liberal immigration policies in the country.

Under Trudeau's tenure from 2015-2023, data from the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) shows that 1.3 million Indian students received educational permits.

In 2015, just 31,920 Indian students held study permits, representing 14.5 per cent of all international students. By 2023, that number had increased to 278,250, making up 40.7 per cent of the total international student population.

Also Read: Canada could get successor to Justin Trudeau by the first week of March

However, recently the Canadian government has introduced caps on the number of international students as well as strict requirements for study permits. These have resulted in a 4 per cent decline in the number of Indian students who had study permits in 2024.

Potential change in immigration rules

Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre, who is favoured to be the next prime minister, as reported by the BBC, has previously stated that the temporary foreign worker (TFW ) program of the Canadian government was “ruined” under Trudeau's leadership.

Also Read: How Khalistani factor played its part in Justin Trudeau's resignation

"He cannot fix the immigration system that he broke," Poilievre said after Justin Trudeau tightened immigration rules ahead of the elections.

He also stated his intentions to block the hiring of temporary workers from outside Canada, in order to give Canadians first preference in employment opportunities, reported The Times of India.

Poilievre's proposed changes to immigration policies could have significant consequences for Indian students and immigrants. By linking immigration rates to job availability, healthcare, and housing, it could become harder for Indian nationals to secure study permits or permanent residency.

Tirath Singh, an immigration consultant at Jalandhar-based Pinnacle Immigration told The Indian Express that the changes may not be all negative.

“The recent changes aim to attract serious students who come to study and work in fields that Canada requires. For those with genuine intentions, these policies provide stability and long-term opportunities,” he said. Singh also added that Canada would continue to rely on migrants to sustain its economy.