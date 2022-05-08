What happened when Trump appeared for a fundraiser
Former President Donald Trump arrived at Churchill Downs for his $75,000-per-person fundraiser around 6pm. His entrance was shielded from the general public and the press.
He was ushered into the track through a side hallway that had been used by caterers and staff, where his entourage erected an American flag and a Kentucky flag to greet him. Before he arrived, staff pulled curtains to corral the press and public away, guarded by FBI agents in camouflage with automatic rifles.
Whispers of Trump's arrival passed through the crowd that backed up for twenty minutes. Some shouted his name, “Trump, Trump, Trump.” Others seemed irritated at the delay.
“This is ridiculous,” one woman grumbled.
Some got a glimpse of the former President through a short break in the curtains and a rumbled passed through the crowd.
Some cheered, some booed as the former president was whisked up to the high-priced clubhouses on the upper floors.
Then the curtains parted and everyone went on their way.
The details of Trump's event, including who is in attendance were not made public.
-
Ukraine says all women and children now evacuated from Mariupol steel mill
All women, children and elderly civilians have been evacuated from the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol, Ukraine's deputy prime minister said on Saturday, despite what military officers said was an ongoing Russian assault at the plant. "This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation is over," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Mariupol has been left in ruins by weeks of Russian bombardment and the steel mill has been largely destroyed.
-
'But India is buying Russian oil despite strategic alliance with US': Imran Khan
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday again mentioned India as he virtually addressed the overseas Pakistanis. On several earlier occasions, Imran Khan had mentioned India, and many of them were of praiser for India's independent foreign policy. As he addressed overseas Pakistanis on his defeat in the no-confidence motion, Imran Khan said his government wanted good ties with China and Russia.
-
‘You are amazingly strong…’: US First Lady Jill Biden tells Ukrainian refugees
US First Lady Jill Biden hailed the "amazingly strong" refugees from war-torn Ukraine as she visited neighbouring Romania on Saturday. "You are amazingly strong," Biden said after listening to mothers and children recount how they fled Russia's invasion of their country. "We stand with you, I hope you know that," she said in a visit to a school in Bucharest, accompanied by her Romanian counterpart Carmen Iohannis, according to images transmitted by TVR public television.
-
Did Trump ‘encourage’ Musk to buy Twitter? Tesla CEO breaks silence
Elon Musk has rejected a report by a US website which claimed that former US president Donald Trump 'quietly' encouraged him to buy social media giant Twitter. “This is false. I've had no communication, directly or indirectly, with Trump, who has publicly stated that he will be exclusively on Truth Social,” Musk said while reacting to a report by the New York Post. "Should be called Trumpet instead!" he had said.
-
Bali to deport Russian couple for posting nude pics on sacred tree on Instagram
In Balinese Hindu culture, mountains, trees and other natural features are considered holy since they are thought to be the homes of the Gods. "Both of them are proven to have carried out activities that endanger public order and do not respect the local norms," Bali immigration chief Jamaruli Manihuruk was quoted as saying by AFP.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics