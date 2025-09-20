What is H-1B visa? All about the visa amid Trump's new immigration crackdown

The Trump administration announced Friday that it plans to require companies to pay $100,000 annually for each H-1B worker visa, a move that could significantly impact the technology sector, which depends on skilled talent from India and China. The H-1B speciality occupation workers are generally admitted for a period of 3 years, which can be extended(AFP/Representational Image)

What is the H-1B visa?

The H-1B is a non-immigrant visa that allows employers in the United States to hire foreign workers in speciality occupations — roles that require highly specialised knowledge and at least a bachelor’s degree. It is widely used in industries such as information technology, finance, and engineering. Both the applicant and the position must meet specific eligibility requirements.

The intent of the H-1B program is to help US employers who cannot otherwise find the required skills within the domestic workforce.

Eligibility

To qualify for an H-1B visa, an applicant must:

Hold at least a bachelor’s degree (or its foreign equivalent) in a directly related field.

Possess any license, registration, or certification required to practice in the occupation.

For a job to qualify as a speciality occupation, it must require a minimum of a bachelor’s degree (or higher) for entry.

Filing process

Employers hiring an H-1B worker must first submit a Labour Condition Application (LCA) to the US Department of Labor. Through the LCA, the employer attests that it will comply with labor standards, such as paying the H-1B worker a wage that is not less than that of similarly qualified US workers.

Duration

H-1B workers are typically admitted for an initial period of three years, with the possibility of extension for another three years, making a maximum stay of six years.

H-1B visa cap

Each fiscal year, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issues up to 65,000 new H-1B visas. An additional 20,000 visas are available for applicants with a master’s degree or higher from a US institution of higher education.