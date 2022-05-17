What is the US baby formula controversy? Regulators step in, imports in focus

To ease a nationwide shortage of baby formula, the United States is eyeing an increase in imports. The import announcement came shortly after health regulators said they will allow Abbott Nutrition - the biggest US supplier of powdered infant formula - to restart their production plant, which has been closed since February due to contamination issues.

Here’s what we know so far about the baby formula shortage in the United States.

After bacterial infection in 4 infants reported, Abbott had shut plants

Abbott Laboratories, makers of Similac baby food, initiated a recall and closed its Sturgis, Michigan, manufacturing plant in the month of February after reports of serious bacterial infections in four infants surfaced, media reports said.

US health body surveys Abbott plant, says “too early to tell”

When the US Food and Drug Administration tested environmental and product samples at the plant, they found five environmental samples containing Cronobacter sakazakii which Abbott says were “in non-product contact areas” of the plant. The product samples tested negative of harmful bacteria, Reuters reported.

Top US medical body CDC is said to have analysed the samples from infected infants but did not find any match to the environmental strains found at the plant. It was also reported saying that the bacteria from patients A and B “were not closely related to one another.”

Abbott said its products are not to blame for the illnesses and deaths. As per Reuters report, FDA officials said in a press briefing on Monday that it was “too early to tell” if Abbott is responsible.

Abbott restarts production after an agreement with FDA

Abbott reached an agreement with the health regulator to resume production on Monday. As per the agreement, Abbott has to hire an outside expert who will ensure any actions that the company takes comply with the FDA standards. The agreement also says that Abbott must take corrective actions and will be required to retain an independent expert to review the Sturgis facility's operations to ensure compliance with the law, AFP reported citing official statement. It added that Abbott would also be required to cease production and promptly notify the FDA if any contamination is detected.

What triggered the shortage

The shortage is believed to have found its origin in 2020 as consumers stockpiled due to Covid-19 lockdown. Formula makers ramped up production but then cut back in 2021 as demand slowed. Global shipping logjams have also prevented retailers from promptly restocking shelves.

How long will the baby formula shortage last

Experts say that the shortages may last for another two to four months despite the White House trying to increase supplies. Abbott has reportedly said it will take six to eight weeks to get formula on shelves after the facility restarts. US food safety lawyer Bill Marler told Reuters that even if the products are back in the market in the next two weeks there's still going to be a shortage for 30-60 days: "That's going to be difficult."

