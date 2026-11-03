Trump ‘in no rush’ to launch Iran strikes after midterms, signals deal ‘could happen’ as election day comes close

Trump's approval has taken a major hit, and most polls show that the handling of the Iran conflict and its backlash among Americans is the primary driver. As of November 3, it stands at a historic low of 32% according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. As the voting day on November 5 comes closer, Trump seems to be softening his rhetoric around the war in Iran.

Earlier, in a Truth Social post, Trump suggested that a deal with Iran "could happen." Trump wrote: ""Oil Prices are DROPPING LIKE A ROCK, down almost $10 a Barrel, A RECORD, because people feel that there will not be a War with Iran. Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible. It could happen!"

Donald Trump on Monday said that he is in "no rush" to launch strikes on Iran after the midterm elections but reiterated that the US “will do something,” Axios reported . It marks a serious softening of Trump's previous aggressive rhetoric about the war in election campaigns.

Could the US and Iran reach a deal, and what is the status of the talks?

Could the US and Iran reach a deal, and what is the status of the talks?

Speaking to Axios' Barak Ravid on a phone interview on Monday, just three days before voting day, Trump said that he is "in no rush" to strike Iran after the midterms. "One way or the other, we will do something, but there is no rush," Trump said. “We crippled them financially. They have no money; no gasoline and their people are getting very tired of it.”

Also read: 'Next war could last longer': Iran warns US as Trump hints at fresh strikes

Talks could progress as Trump signals potential deal: Report The Axios report further noted citing a Qatari diplomat that talks are stuck at a deadlock with Qatari mediators waiting for feedback from the US and Iran on a potential deal. The diplomat, however, told Axios that "progress is building" after a Qatari mediator travelled to Iran to continue talks on a draft agreement.

"We are talking to them. It's going fine. The problem with them is ... they try and tap tap tap. There's less urgency than you think there would be, but they want to make a deal more than they ever wanted," Trump said, per Axios.

Al Jazeera, meanwhile, reported citing Iranian media that Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered the Iranian government to carry out talks with the US about a possible deal.

Also read: Trump says he may become 'Mr Veto' if Democrats win the midterms: 'I'm not going to let them ruin it'

Also read: Trump confident in US military strength but prefers to resolve Iran conflict ‘peacefully’, says US State Secretary

Trump's comments come after Axios reported last month that Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to pressure the Trump administration to launch strikes on Iran. Later, in a separate report, it noted that Vice President JD Vance and Steve Whitkoff, the Special Envoy to the Middle East, are urging Trump to go for a deal instead.

The US has mobilized significant army resources in the Middle East in preparation of an attack. Allied countries have also been briefed about it, the Associated Press reported last week.