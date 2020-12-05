e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / What’s in a name?: ‘Adolf Hitler’ wins vote in Namibia

What’s in a name?: ‘Adolf Hitler’ wins vote in Namibia

Sounding a tad annoyed, Uunona told AFP on Thursday he was perplexed that people were intrigued by his being named after one of the world’s most notorious dictators.

world Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 08:48 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Windhoek
A voter at a polling station in Namibia on Nov 26, 2020.
A voter at a polling station in Namibia on Nov 26, 2020. (@ECN_Namibia)
         

While many Namibians have names originating from the ex-colonial power Germany, a newly-elected municipal councillor has overnight romped to prominence not because of his victory but because he is called Adolf Hitler.

Adolf Hitler Uunona, 54, a politician of the ruling SWAPO party was last week elected local government councillor for Ompundja constituency in northern Namibia, with 85 percent of the ballots cast.

Sounding a tad annoyed, Uunona told AFP on Thursday he was perplexed that people were intrigued by his being named after one of the world’s most notorious dictators.

He refused to discuss the reasons he was named Adolf Hitler.

“I am not going to entertain the conversation, there is no reason we should be sitting here, having an entire conversation about my name,” he retorted.

“You really want us to have an entire conversation about my name? How will that make Namibia a better country, how will it contribute to the development of our country?” Uunona asked when contacted by an AFP journalist.

Germany colonised Namibia -- then South West Africa -- from 1884 to 1915.

After World War I, the League of Nations mandated South Africa to administer the territory as a protectorate which ruled for 75 years.

German occupiers in Namibia killed tens of thousands of indigenous Herero and Nama people in massacres from 1904 to 1908, which historians have called the first genocide of the 20th century.

tags
top news
Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
Centre, farmers to meet for 5th round of talks as farm laws stir continues
Centre, farmers to meet for 5th round of talks as farm laws stir continues
Economy bottoming out; rebound not broad-based
Economy bottoming out; rebound not broad-based
‘Will bring a no-trust motion against govt for failing farmers’, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda
‘Will bring a no-trust motion against govt for failing farmers’, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Adar Poonawalla among 6 named ‘Asians of the Year’ by Singapore daily
Adar Poonawalla among 6 named ‘Asians of the Year’ by Singapore daily
Meet Gitanjali Rao, Time’s first-ever ‘Kid of the Year’
Meet Gitanjali Rao, Time’s first-ever ‘Kid of the Year’
World can start dreaming of pandemic’s end: UN health chief
World can start dreaming of pandemic’s end: UN health chief
‘Match referee is former Aus cricketer’: Gavaskar on concussion controversy
‘Match referee is former Aus cricketer’: Gavaskar on concussion controversy
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In