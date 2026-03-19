What U.S. Marines Can Do to Help Reopen the Strait of Hormuz

President Trump is pressing aides and allies to find ways to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as gas prices rise. His best bet might be the U.S. Marine Corps. U.S. Marines landing in a simulated small-boat raid, part of exercises in Okinawa, Japan, last month.

The Pentagon has deployed the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, a rapid-response force of about 2,200 Marines, to the Middle East, The Wall Street Journal reported. The U.S. could use the unit to seize one or more of the islands off the southern coast of Iran to use as leverage or as a base to counter Iranian attacks on commercial shipping, according to former and current U.S. officials. The unit, aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, is slated to arrive in the Middle East from Japan in just over a week.

A Marine Expeditionary Unit is a self-sustained unit that operates off ships, using them as a mobile base. It is composed of four elements: a ground combat unit of Marine infantry, equipped with armored vehicles and artillery; an aviation unit of MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, helicopters and jet fighters such as the F-35B; a command team that coordinates the unit’s movements; and a logistics battalion that provides essential support, supply and equipment maintenance. It specializes in conducting raids by sea and by air.

Iran has essentially closed the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which about 20% of the world’s oil flows, with attacks on commercial traffic. The move has wreaked havoc on the global economy, driving up gas prices in the U.S. and elsewhere and posing a military and political problem for Trump.

U.S. forces are attempting to reopen the Strait by targeting Tehran’s ability to threaten the chokepoint: its launch sites, production capability and warehouses of missiles, drones and sea mines. On Tuesday, the U.S. military dropped 5,000-pound deep-penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian sites along the coastline that are used to house antiship cruise missiles, according to U.S. Central Command, which is responsible for U.S. forces in the Middle East.

Despite nearly three weeks of U.S. and Israeli strikes, Iran continues to target American forces and allies in the Middle East.

“The U.S. has flown thousands and thousands of sorties and yet we are not yet confident that all of these capabilities have been destroyed,” said Caitlin Talmadge, a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “That does raise questions about whether they will ever be destroyed.”

The addition of a Marine Expeditionary Unit provides Trump with additional options to pressure Tehran, according to the former and current U.S. officials.

Iran controls a number of small islands off its southern coast, which the regime uses to host oil infrastructure, base missiles and conceal boats in caves. The most economically significant of those is Kharg Island, positioned at the northern end of the Gulf roughly 300 miles from the Strait that serves as Iran’s main oil export hub. Trump threatened Monday to strike the island’s oil pipelines, after a U.S. military attack last week destroyed key military facilities there.

Instead of destroying Kharg’s oil infrastructure, the Marines could seize the island so the U.S. could use it as leverage to reopen the Strait, according to experts and former officials.

“Kharg Island, 90% of their oil comes through there. So you’ve got really two choices,” said retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, the former commander of U.S. Central Command. “You can destroy the oil infrastructure, which would give irrevocable damage to the Iranian economy and the global economy, or you could seize it to use as a bargaining chip, which doesn’t then permanently degrade the world economy.”