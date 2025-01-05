What’s behind Singapore government's concern over rising ‘sham marriages’?

Singapore authorities are concerned over the increase in “sham marriages or marriages of convenience” between Singaporean men and foreign women, which most of the time involves a syndicate and could lead to social problems, news agency PTI reported. In Singapore, "sham marriages" often involve a foreign woman paying a Singaporean man to arrange a union, allowing her to obtain a permit to stay or work in the country. (File)

A media report cited Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) as saying that arrests of people involved in “sham marriages” followed vigorous investigations into a suspected syndicate arranging such arrangements between Singaporean men getting paid for marrying foreign women.

The ICA has highlighted the concern and reported that "sham marriages" have increased to 32 cases between January and September last year compared to just four cases during the same period in 2023.

Also Read | Indian origin man jailed in Singapore for hurling racial slurs

Inspector Mark Chai, deputy officer-in-charge of the ICA’s intelligence division, expressed concern over the rise in such cases, noting it could result in social issues in multi-ethnic Singapore, especially if these foreigners engage in illicit activities. News agency PTI quoted him attributing the increase to foreigners seeking to extend their visit passes to continue living and working in Singapore.

What is the problem with sham marriages?

In Singapore, "sham marriages" often involve a foreign woman paying a Singaporean man to arrange a union, allowing her to obtain a permit to stay or work in the country, The Straits Times reported on Sunday. These marriages are seen as a means to gain immigration benefits rather than for genuine companionship.

“The idea of such marriages is often spread through word of mouth. And to some Singaporean men, it can be seen as easy money,” said Inspector Chai. “But it is illegal, and the ICA is stepping up enforcement efforts to bust such arrangements,” he added.

Also Read | Singapore is India’s bridge to Southeast Asia

Those involved in a marriage of convenience face severe penalties, including up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to SGD10,000, or both.

Superintendent Goh Wee Kiat, a senior assistant director at ICA’s intelligence division, revealed that most cases of marriages of convenience are reported to the ICA through public tip-offs. He said, “The couple can try to hide the fact that their union is a marriage of convenience, but there are telltale signs that our officers are able to spot.”

He shared an example of a Singaporean mother who was unaware of her son’s marriage, which is typically a milestone event in one’s life. In another case, a “wife” was found living separately from her “husband,” who was arrested for making a false declaration about their living arrangement.

Goh urged the public to report any suspected cases of marriages of convenience, emphasising that all information would be kept confidential.

In June 2024, 13 people—six Vietnamese women and seven Singaporean men—were charged over their alleged involvement in marriages of convenience.

(With PTI inputs)