What's happening at Orem University Place Mall? Fears of shooting amid heavy police presence at E University Pkwy

Several police vehicles were reported at the University Place Mall at 575 E University Pkwy, in Orem, Utah, sparking fears of a shooting. Heavy police presence was reported at the University Place mall in Orem, Utah. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

One person on X said “why are there so many police cars at the university mall in Orem right now?”. They added, “They cleared us all out of the sauna/cold plunge place. About 25-30 units out there.”

Another person said they ‘got a ring’ about ‘possible shots fired’. The person later added that they heard potentially someone's car backfired but since it sounded like shots, police wanted to be safe. Another person, claiming to have family there said there was an active shooter. “The mall employees are on lockdown due to an active shooter near or at Dillards,” the person posted.

Also Read | Woodrow Wilson High School shooting: What happened at S Glasgow Dr; first details in The individual who asked about the heavy police presence, added that they were on lockdown at the sauna for about 5 minutes then asked to go as long as they were not in the garage. “The sauna had to shut down”, the person noted. Currently, it is not clear what prompted the heavy police presence. HT.com could not independently verify these claims.

Orem Police Department have not officially commented on the incident.

Gun rules in Orem University Place Mall In Utah, including places like University Place Mall, individuals who are 21 years or older can carry concealed firearms, or can carry them openly, if they have the license to possess one. Public carry is allowed under state law, and the mall despite being a private place would have to abide by state regulations.

A person spoke about their experience openly carrying a gun in the mall, back in 2009. It was posted on a Utah Guns Forum. The individual detailed how security guards had stopped him and sought to see his permit, claiming he had ‘scared’ a lady in the mall by carrying the gun openly. The person showed them the permit and added that it was perfectly legal in Utah to be carrying a gun openly.