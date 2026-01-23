Woodrow Wilson High School shooting: What happened at S Glasgow Dr; first details in

A shooting was reported near Woodrow Wilson High School at 100 S Glasgow Drive, in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday. Dallas police responded to calls of a shooting, CBS News reported. One person has been hospitalized following the incident, authorities told WFAA. A view of Woodrow Wilson High School. (City of Dallas)

The shooting reportedly took place in the parking lot of Winters Park near the school. The Dallas Police Department is yet to officially address the matter.

More details about the shooting near Woodrow Wilson school Students at Woodrow Wilson are currently on lockdown as cops continue to investigate the scene. As per WFAA, chopper videos showed scenes from the nearby J.J. Long Middle School as well.

Also Read | Adrian Gonzales not guilty in Uvalde school shooting- 5 things to know about ex-police officer It is located on the opposite side of Woodrow Wilson HS and is slightly more removed from the park. Students from that school have been released and there was lengthy traffic backup in the area where they'd be picked up, the local outlet added.

Several police units were present at the scene and authorities appeared to be examining a small four-door black vehicle parked next to a large white trailer, as per the publication. The shooting was reportedly near that car in the parking area. The parking lot is close to the Santa Fe trail of Winters Park.

Willis C. Winters Park where the shooting occurred was formerly known as Randall Park. It was renamed after the former director of the Dallas Park and Recreation Department, retired from his post back in 2019.

Meanwhile, Woodrow Wilson High School has a notice up on its site which advises about the weather in the coming days.

“Dallas ISD is closely monitoring anticipated winter weather conditions. At this time, all schools are expected to open Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. Buses will run as regularly scheduled, and all students and staff are expected at their regular time. All after-school activities, programs, and athletic events are canceled Friday, Jan. 23, 2026 and throughout the weekend. Activities will be rescheduled for a later date,” the message reads.