    Adrian Gonzales not guilty in Uvalde school shooting- 5 things to know about ex-police officer

    Former Uvalde officer Adrian Gonzales was acquitted of all 29 charges after a seven-hour deliberation over his role in the Robb Elementary shooting response.

    Updated on: Jan 22, 2026 8:01 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    Former Uvalde police officer Adrian Gonzales was found not guilty of all 29 counts of charges against him on May 24, 2022, at Robb Elementary School. The prosecutors and the defense held a seven-hour-long deliberation on Gonzales's role as the officer leading the response on the day of the shooting. Eventually, Gonzales was acquitted of all the charges.

    Former Uvalde school district police officer Adrian Gonzales leaves the courtroom in Corpus Christi, Texas. (AP)
    Former Uvalde school district police officer Adrian Gonzales leaves the courtroom in Corpus Christi, Texas. (AP)

    This is a breaking news.

    • Shamik Banerjee
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More

    recommendedIcon
