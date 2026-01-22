Adrian Gonzales not guilty in Uvalde school shooting- 5 things to know about ex-police officer

Former Uvalde police officer Adrian Gonzales was found not guilty of all 29 counts of charges against him on May 24, 2022, at Robb Elementary School. The prosecutors and the defense held a seven-hour-long deliberation on Gonzales's role as the officer leading the response on the day of the shooting. Eventually, Gonzales was acquitted of all the charges.

Former Uvalde school district police officer Adrian Gonzales leaves the courtroom in Corpus Christi, Texas. (AP)