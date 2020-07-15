WhatsApp recovers from outage disabling service for some

world

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 11:30 IST

WhatsApp, the world’s largest messaging service, stopped working Tuesday for some users around the world, according to Downdetector, which tracks app outages. The issue has since been resolved.

Downdetector showed reports of technical issues with the app owned by Facebook Inc. jumped after 4pm New York time and its map illustrated problem hot spots around Europe, North America and South America. In some cases, the app didn’t load new messages.

“Earlier today, an internal update made to our WhatsApp servers caused some people to have trouble sending messages,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said. “We quickly resolved this issue for everyone and we apologize for any inconvenience.”