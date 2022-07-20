When Elon Musk replied to the question 'how many kids are you going to have?'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk who recently fathered twins once responded to the question as to how many kids he will be going to have. And the question at that time was asked by billionaire Mark Cuban who recently recalled that little message exchange between him and Elon Musk. It might have happened before the last three reported kids of Elon Musk were born last year, Mark Cuban said in his podcast. He messaged Musk to congratulate on the newborn: “Dude, congratulations, how many you going to have?” Also Read: Who is Shivon Zilis, believed to be mother of Elon Musk's new twins?

Cuban got a reply from Elon Musk which said, "Mars needs people'.

So while Elon Musk is definitely concerned about the decline in the world's population rate, he seems to be also worried about populating Mars!

"He had another kid, right? This was before the last three or whatever it was," Cuban said in his podcast.

Elon Musk is known to be the father of nine children, with the last three being born in the last half of 2021. It has been reported that Elon Musk fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his company Neuralink. Almost at the same time, he had his daughter with Grimes via surrogate. Apart from these three newborns, Elon Musk is the father to Exa Dark Sideræl and X AE A-Xii with Grimes and had twins and triplets via IVF with his ex-wife Justine Musk.

Elon Musk's father Errol Musk with whom Elon does not share an amicable relationship recently revealed he fathered a secret unplanned child with his stepdaughter.

