When Elon Musk replied to the question 'how many kids are you going to have?'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk who recently fathered twins once responded to the question as to how many kids he will be going to have. And the question at that time was asked by billionaire Mark Cuban who recently recalled that little message exchange between him and Elon Musk. It might have happened before the last three reported kids of Elon Musk were born last year, Mark Cuban said in his podcast. He messaged Musk to congratulate on the newborn: “Dude, congratulations, how many you going to have?” Also Read: Who is Shivon Zilis, believed to be mother of Elon Musk's new twins?
Cuban got a reply from Elon Musk which said, "Mars needs people'.
So while Elon Musk is definitely concerned about the decline in the world's population rate, he seems to be also worried about populating Mars!
"He had another kid, right? This was before the last three or whatever it was," Cuban said in his podcast.
Elon Musk is known to be the father of nine children, with the last three being born in the last half of 2021. It has been reported that Elon Musk fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his company Neuralink. Almost at the same time, he had his daughter with Grimes via surrogate. Apart from these three newborns, Elon Musk is the father to Exa Dark Sideræl and X AE A-Xii with Grimes and had twins and triplets via IVF with his ex-wife Justine Musk.
Elon Musk's father Errol Musk with whom Elon does not share an amicable relationship recently revealed he fathered a secret unplanned child with his stepdaughter.
Rise of Sikh radicalisation in Canada, agencies on tenterhooks
The assassination of the man acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombing, Ripudaman Malik, has shone a light on the rising Sikh radicalisation in Canada and the threat it poses to India's internal security. Malik was shot dead in Surrey last Thursday in the province of British Columbia of Canada, from where six Sikh top gangsters are said to be operating.
Sri Lanka parliament to elect president, Wickremesinghe faces heat of protestors
Sri Lanka Parliament is all set to vote for the new president on Wednesday to succeed Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled his economically torn country amid protests to avoid detention. The Sri Lankan Parliament will today choose between three candidates for president – including acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe, ruling party lawmaker and former journalist Dullas Alahapperuma, and Anura Kumara Dissanayaka from the leftist Janatha Vimukti Peramuna party.
Nepal's civic group submits memorandum to claim China-encroached land
A civic group in Nepal has submitted a memorandum to Minister of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Shashi Shrestha, demanding to claim country's territory occupied by China. A delegation of Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan, led by its President Binay Yadav, handed over the memo to the Minister on Tuesday in Kathmandu.
Ukraine needs to win war before winter: Report
Ukraine must win its war with Russia before winter to prevent its neighbour from bedding in long term, presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said Tuesday. Yermak repeated Kyiv's view that Ukraine's Western allies should supply it with more arms, and said he was counting on multibillion-dollar pledges of US aid in the form of weaponry and economic support. "Our objective is victory," said Yermak.
US House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage
The US House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday that would provide federal protection for same-sex marriage amid fears that the Supreme Court could roll back recognition of such unions. The Respect for Marriage Act was approved in the Democratic-controlled chamber by a vote of 267 to 157, but its prospects are uncertain in the Senate.
