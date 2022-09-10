When just a slice of Prince Charles, Diana’s wedding cake sold for over $2000

A royal fan bought a slice of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding cake for 1,850 pounds ($2,565) at auction last year, more than 40 years after the couple tied the knot in 1981.

The cake which was given to Moya Smith, a royal staffer, was preserved by her and dated July 29,1981. The cake icing features a detailed design of the royal coat of arms in gold, red, blue and silver.

The cake was bought by Gerry Layton for several times over its estimated price of 300 to 500 pounds.

“I thought I would like to add it to my estate, which will be going to charity after my death,” he said as reported by Associated Press.

Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer on Jul. 29, 1981. Over 20 wedding cakes were supplied for their wedding by various companies. Charles and Diana split 11 years later in 1992, and divorced in 1996.

Diana died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

