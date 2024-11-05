2024 US election result: When and where to watch results, full coverage

2024 US election result: The US presidential election 2024 is set to take place on November 5, with the results likely to be out on November 6. According to all the pre-poll surveys and analysts, the race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is expected to be a close one, which can lead to a delay in declaring the final results. Kamala Harris and her US presidential election rival Donald Trump. (AFP)

The ballots will be counted on the evening of November 6, hours after the exit polls are released.

US election 2024 results: Key dates and timing

The official voting day is on Tuesday, November 5. While the polling hours differ from state to state, the usual voting time is from 6 am to 8 pm, which translates to 4:30 pm on November 5 till 6 am on November 6 in Indian time.

Voting usually comes to a close between 7 pm to 11 pm EST in swing states. These seven states are Pennsylvania, Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The exit polls will start rolling out on news networks after 5 pm EST on November 5, which is 2:30 am IST on November 6. It is expected that the ballots will be counted shortly after.

Results are expected to come in as soon as polling closes at local time in respective states. According to an Al Jazeera report, several states in the Western part of the US will continue to vote while results in the eastern states start coming in.

For battleground states, the counting of the ballots is expected to commence from 7 pm EST on November 5, which is roughly 5:30 am on November 6, as per Indian time.

Where to watch and track US election 2024 results, coverage

For the live coverage of the US election results, one can track a number of US-based news channels and their social media outlets, which will continue to post updates throughout the night.

Updates and coverage of the US election results will also be available on the official YouTube channel of Hindustan Times, as well as on the official website.