'Where was Camron Guthrie?': Investigator asks after Savannah's bombshell revelation on Nancy Guthrie kidnapping motive

Camron Guthrie's whereabouts on the night of January 31 into February 1 was called into question by self-styled investigator Jonathan Lee Riches. JLR was reporting on the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case from Tucson until sometime back. Camron Guthrie is Savannah Guthrie's brother and has joined his siblings to look for their mother, Nancy Guthrie. (X/@socialitelife)

The 84-year-old was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, on January 31st night and her family reported her missing on February 1. Questions about Camron's whereabouts come as TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie spoke to NBC colleague Hoda Kotb about her mother's disappearance.

Savannah indicated that Camron, who has a military past, knew right away that their mother had been taken for ransom. Savannah said "Do you think because of me? And he said I'm sorry sweetie, but yeah maybe."

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Amid this, Riches' questions about Camron's whereabouts have grabbed eyeballs.

Nancy Guthrie case: Camron Guthrie whereabouts The self-styled investigator on X asked “So where was Camron Guthrie on the night of January 31st into February 1st?”. JLR questioned whether Camron was in Arizona.

“Savannah said that when she arrived to Tucson on February 2nd, Camron & Annie were there waiting. Does Camron live in Vermont?,” he further asked, sharing a photo of Camron seated next to Annie Guthrie in a vehicle.