'Where was Camron Guthrie?': Investigator asks after Savannah's bombshell revelation on Nancy Guthrie kidnapping motive
TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, speaking after her mom, Nancy, was kidnapped, shared that her brother Camron knew that she'd been taken for ransom right away.
Camron Guthrie's whereabouts on the night of January 31 into February 1 was called into question by self-styled investigator Jonathan Lee Riches. JLR was reporting on the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case from Tucson until sometime back.
The 84-year-old was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, on January 31st night and her family reported her missing on February 1. Questions about Camron's whereabouts come as TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie spoke to NBC colleague Hoda Kotb about her mother's disappearance.
Savannah indicated that Camron, who has a military past, knew right away that their mother had been taken for ransom. Savannah said "Do you think because of me? And he said I'm sorry sweetie, but yeah maybe."
Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah drops bombshell on suspect's motive; shares ransom details
Amid this, Riches' questions about Camron's whereabouts have grabbed eyeballs.
Nancy Guthrie case: Camron Guthrie whereabouts
The self-styled investigator on X asked “So where was Camron Guthrie on the night of January 31st into February 1st?”. JLR questioned whether Camron was in Arizona.
“Savannah said that when she arrived to Tucson on February 2nd, Camron & Annie were there waiting. Does Camron live in Vermont?,” he further asked, sharing a photo of Camron seated next to Annie Guthrie in a vehicle.
It remains unclear where Camron was on the night of Jan 31. Savannah shared that when she found out her mother was missing, she flew to Arizona to join Annie and Camron, who were already there. The report does not mention whether Camron was there from before or had gotten in after hearing the news of Guthrie's disappearance.
Notably, Annie Guthrie, the octogenarian's daughter, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni were among the last people to see Guthrie before she was taken. Guthrie had dinner with Annie and Cioni reportedly then dropped her off home, which is nearby. This made him the last person to see Guthrie before she was taken. However, the Pima County Sheriff's Department and specifically Chris Nanos has made it clear that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects in the case.
Nonetheless, Cioni and Annie have been subjected to plenty of public speculation, most of it unfounded, prompting Savannah to come to their defense and say that she was fully on her sister and brother-in-law's side.
“There are no words. No one took better care of my mom than my sister and brother in law. No one protected my mom more than my brother,” she said during her interview.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More