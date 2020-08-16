e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / White House’s Meadows says he accepts Kamala Harris eligible for VP

White House’s Meadows says he accepts Kamala Harris eligible for VP

Harris is without question eligible for the office. Harris, 55, was born in Oakland, California, making her a natural-born U.S. citizen and eligible to be president if Biden were unable to serve a full term.

world Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:27 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Washington
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stands left as his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at the Hotel DuPont in Wilmington.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stands left as his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at the Hotel DuPont in Wilmington.(AP)
         

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Sunday he accepts that Sen. Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as vice president, rejecting a false and racist conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump had promoted.

“Sure,” said Meadows, when asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” whether he acknowledges the fact that she meets the constitutional requirements to be president or vice president. “And I think the president spoke to this yesterday. This is not something that we’re going to pursue.”

Trump twice this past week declined to say whether he believed she met the requirements when asked about social media claims that the California senator and former presidential candidate couldn’t serve in the White House because her parents were immigrants to the United States.

Trump initially said Thursday that he had just heard the claim and had “no idea if that’s right,” but that the charge was serious and he would look into it. Pressed again Saturday to accept her eligibility, Trump demurred, saying at a news conference at his New Jersey golf club that it didn’t bother him but he had “not got into it in great detail.”

Harris is without question eligible for the office.

Harris, 55, was born in Oakland, California, making her a natural-born U.S. citizen and eligible to be president if Biden were unable to serve a full term. Her father, an economist from Jamaica, and her mother, a cancer researcher from India, met at the University of California, Berkeley, as graduate students.

The Constitution requires a vice president to meet the eligibility requirements to be president. That includes being a natural-born U.S. citizen, at least 35 years old and a resident in the U.S. for at least 14 years — all criteria that Harris fulfills.

When asked about Trump’s promotion of the conspiracy theory about her, Harris said in an interview released Sunday that she and Biden fully expect Trump and his campaign to engage in “lies” and “deception” in a bid to beat Democrats in the Nov. 3 election.

“They’re going to engage in an attempt to distract from the real issues that are impacting the American people,” she told TheGrio. “And I expect that they will engage in dirty tactics. And this is going to be a knockdown, drag-out. And we’re ready.”

Harris is the first Black woman and Asian American to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket. Trump in past years indulged in the false conspiracy theory that President Barack Obama was born abroad. Only after mounting pressure during his 2016 campaign did Trump disavow the claims.

Jason Miller, a Trump campaign adviser, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the campaign would not be promoting the conspiracy theory.

“This is something that the media brings up to him in his press conferences or interview formats,” he said. “It’s not something that anyone in our campaign is talking about.”

“It’s case closed. End of story.”

tags
top news
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Speculations rife on role allotment in Bengal BJP after meetings in Delhi, Kolkata
Speculations rife on role allotment in Bengal BJP after meetings in Delhi, Kolkata
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Coast Guard team from Goa part of mission to contain oil spill in Mauritius
Coast Guard team from Goa part of mission to contain oil spill in Mauritius
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police
Third parties to report high value transactions to identify tax evaders, says govt
Third parties to report high value transactions to identify tax evaders, says govt
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In