WHO believes badgers, rabbits could have spread Covid-19 to humans

At a press conference, they announced that any leak of the virus from a lab was unlikely, while the Wuhan wet market's role remains unclear.
ANI, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Marion Koopmans, right, and Peter Ben Embarek of a WHO team discuss during a joint press conference at the end of their mission to investigate the origins of the pandemic in Wuhan, China's Hubei province.(AP)

World Health Organization (WHO) experts investigating the pandemic's origins suggest that ferret badgers and rabbits, which were sold at a Wuhan market in China, could have played a role in spreading the novel coronavirus to humans, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The investigators, however, note the need for further probe into suppliers of those and other animals to the market. They have yet to ascertain a full list of live and dead animals sold legally or illegally at the market.

Also read| Patanjali claims Coronil gets Ayush Ministry certification as per WHO scheme

The experts also insist that China carry out widespread testing of its mink farms after two-way transmission of SARS-CoV-2 between humans and minks was confirmed in Europe.

The WHO expert team finished their four-week trip to China last week. At a press conference, they announced that any leak of the virus from a lab was unlikely, while the Wuhan wet market's role remains unclear. The investigators also doubted that bats had carried Covid-19 to the market, suggesting that there was an intermediate host.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
covid-19 coronavirus origin

